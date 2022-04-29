ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks plunge as Amazon, Big Tech drag down market

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqQMA_0fOZ3kMD00

NEW YORK (AP) – Losses for technology stocks are accelerating on Wall Street, pushing the Nasdaq toward its biggest monthly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

A sharp drop in Amazon was helping to pull indexes lower after the internet retail giant posted its first loss since 2015. Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector.

Tech had posted gigantic gains during the pandemic and now is starting to look overpriced, particularly with interest rates set to rise sharply as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation. The Nasdaq fell 3.5% and is down 12.6% for the month.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, putting major indexes back into the red for the week after several sharp moves both up and down over the past few days.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 564 points, or 1.7%, to 33,356 and the Nasdaq fell 2.8%.

Major indexes have been shifting between slumps and rallies throughout the week as the latest round of corporate earnings hit the market in force. Investors have been reviewing a particularly heavy batch of financial results from big tech companies, industrial firms and retailers.

The volatile week caps off a dismal month for stocks as traders fret about the tough medicine the Federal Reserve is using in its fight against inflation: higher interest rates. That will increase borrowing costs across the board for people buying cars, using credit cards and taking out mortgages to buy homes.

The S&P 500 is on track for a 7.7% loss for April, which would be its worst month since the beginning of the pandemic. The Nasdaq is on pace for a 12% loss, which would be its biggest monthly decline since 2008, during the financial crisis.

Internet retail giant Amazon slumped 13.9% after reporting a rare quarterly loss and giving investors a disappointing revenue forecast. The weak update from Amazon comes as Wall Street worries about a potential slowdown in consumer spending along with rising inflation.

Prices for everything from food to gas have been rising as the economy recovers from the pandemic and there has been a big disconnect between higher demand and lagging supplies. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only added to inflation worries as it drives price increases for oil, natural gas, wheat and corn.

The Commerce Department on Friday reported that an inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve surged 6.6% in March compared with a year ago, the highest 12-month jump in four decades and further evidence that spiking prices are pressuring household budgets and the health of the economy.

The latest report on rising U.S. inflation follows a report from statistics agency Eurostat that shows inflation hit a record high in April of 7.5% for the 19 countries that use the euro.

Bond yields rose following the hot readings on inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.90% from 2.85%.

Persistently rising inflation has prompted central banks to raise interest rates in order to temper the impact on businesses and consumers.

Much of the anxiety on Wall Street in April has centered around how quickly the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rate and whether an aggressive series of hikes will crimp economic growth. The chair of the Fed has indicated the central bank may raise short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018, and Wall Street is expecting several big increases over the coming months.

Investors spent much of April shifting money away from Big Tech companies, whose stock values benefit from low interest rates, to areas considered less risky. The S&P 500’s consumer staples sector, which includes many household and personal goods makers, is on track to be the only sector in the benchmark index to make gains in April. Other safe-play sectors, such as utilities, held up better than the broader market, while technology and communications stocks are among the biggest losers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Birding enthusiasts on alert as CDC confirms 1st U.S. case of human bird flu

A few weeks ago the staff at the National Butterfly Center, which draw eco-tourists by the thousands to the deep South Texas border, drained their man-made streams and took up bird feeders to help prevent the spread of avian influenza, or bird flu. But with no reported cases in South Texas, the nonprofit recently refilled the streams and bird baths and began putting seeds out once again in sterilized feeders, now they are wondering if they should remove them after the first U.S. human case of bird flu was reported.
ANIMALS
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Stock#Technology Stocks#Ap#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 2 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq 100 index is now down roughly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Analysis-Banks Lag Bond Yield Surge As Recession Worries Trump Cheap Valuations

Expectations of rising interest rates have failed to lift valuations of European bank shares languishing at near two-decade lows as a worsening growth outlook weighs on the broader finance industry. Rising bond yields are a boon for banks as they tend to boost interest income but the strongest two-month jump...
MARKETS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy