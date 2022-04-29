Woman reveals her boyfriend uses Google Calendar to schedule their dates: ‘Ultimate green flag’

A woman has revealed how her boyfriend uses Google Calendar to help schedule their plans together, with many of her viewers touched by the sweet gesture.

In a video posted to TikTok earlier this month, Tayla, @taylarawdah showed her laptop screen open to her Google Calendar. She then briefly documented some of the plans she had for the week, including a few dates with her boyfriend, which he scheduled on the site.

According to her calendar, Tayla and her boyfriend had an event titled “Movie Night,” from 6pm to 11pm on a Sunday night.

They also had an event called “Date Day and Night” from 8am to 11pm on a Saturday. In the description of the date, the TikToker’s partner wrote: “Beautiful day all about the Queen herself…Tayla!”

Tayla acknowledged how nice it is that her boyfriend schedules their dates, as the caption reads: “Love the random notifications and all I have to do is hit yes. #datenights #googlecalendar .”

As of 28 April, the video has more than 508,800 views, with TikTok users in the comments applauding Tayla’s boyfriend’s kindness and his use of the Google Calendar.

“This is the man of my dreams,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “I’ve found it, my ultimate green flag.”

A third user added: “My love language.”

Google’s TikTok account also left a comment saying: “Love this energy!”

Other viewers noted how their partners have also used Calendars to plan dates. “We do this too,” one viewer wrote. “Mostly because our schedules are so wild but it’s honestly so nice to see something planned.”

“My college boyfriend did this. I loved that!” another wrote.

Speaking to The Independent , Tayla noted that she and her boyfriend, Cody, are in a long distance relationship right now, as she’s still in college. She also acknowledged how much she uses her Google Calendar everyday and that her boyfriend took note of that.

“He knows that I use my Google Calendar religiously (I am such a planner and need to write down every single thing that i am doing in a day) so he thought it would be a good idea to just schedule our dates that are virtual and in person so we both know that that is scheduled time for us,” she explained. “He recently has started to add our dates into Google Calendar after we had a couple miscommunications on when we were going to have some of our date nights so on his own he thought this would be a great solution.”

She highlighted how they “movie nights” throughout the week and via FaceTime and how much they both look for to it. They also have events called “Date Day and Night” for the weekends when she’s home from college. However, while at home, Tayla said that it can be difficult to manage her time with friends, family, and Cody, which is when her Google Calendar comes in handy.

“I usually have to write a list out of what I have to do and then I plan each day so this makes it a lot easier on me knowing that this is the day for Cody and I,” she said. “I just love using google calendar and I am so glad that Cody knows that and thought of this idea for the both of us!”