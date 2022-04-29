ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman reveals her boyfriend uses Google Calendar to schedule their dates: ‘Ultimate green flag’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tjJa_0fOZ3e3r00

A woman has revealed how her boyfriend uses Google Calendar to help schedule their plans together, with many of her viewers touched by the sweet gesture.

In a video posted to TikTok earlier this month, Tayla, @taylarawdah showed her laptop screen open to her Google Calendar. She then briefly documented some of the plans she had for the week, including a few dates with her boyfriend, which he scheduled on the site.

According to her calendar, Tayla and her boyfriend had an event titled “Movie Night,” from 6pm to 11pm on a Sunday night.

They also had an event called “Date Day and Night” from 8am to 11pm on a Saturday. In the description of the date, the TikToker’s partner wrote: “Beautiful day all about the Queen herself…Tayla!”

Tayla acknowledged how nice it is that her boyfriend schedules their dates, as the caption reads: “Love the random notifications and all I have to do is hit yes. #datenights #googlecalendar .”

As of 28 April, the video has more than 508,800 views, with TikTok users in the comments applauding Tayla’s boyfriend’s kindness and his use of the Google Calendar.

“This is the man of my dreams,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “I’ve found it, my ultimate green flag.”

A third user added: “My love language.”

@taylarawdah

love the random notifications and all i have to do is hit yes #datenights #googlecalendar #gcal #date #datenight #boyfriend #fyp #BigComfy #EasyWithAdobeExpress

♬ ribs 2 - 𝐥 𝐨 𝐯 𝐞 𝐲 𝐨 𝐮

Google’s TikTok account also left a comment saying: “Love this energy!”

Other viewers noted how their partners have also used Calendars to plan dates. “We do this too,” one viewer wrote. “Mostly because our schedules are so wild but it’s honestly so nice to see something planned.”

“My college boyfriend did this. I loved that!” another wrote.

Speaking to The Independent , Tayla noted that she and her boyfriend, Cody, are in a long distance relationship right now, as she’s still in college. She also acknowledged how much she uses her Google Calendar everyday and that her boyfriend took note of that.

“He knows that I use my Google Calendar religiously (I am such a planner and need to write down every single thing that i am doing in a day) so he thought it would be a good idea to just schedule our dates that are virtual and in person so we both know that that is scheduled time for us,” she explained. “He recently has started to add our dates into Google Calendar after we had a couple miscommunications on when we were going to have some of our date nights so on his own he thought this would be a great solution.”

She highlighted how they “movie nights” throughout the week and via FaceTime and how much they both look for to it. They also have events called “Date Day and Night” for the weekends when she’s home from college. However, while at home, Tayla said that it can be difficult to manage her time with friends, family, and Cody, which is when her Google Calendar comes in handy.

“I usually have to write a list out of what I have to do and then I plan each day so this makes it a lot easier on me knowing that this is the day for Cody and I,” she said. “I just love using google calendar and I am so glad that Cody knows that and thought of this idea for the both of us!”

Comments / 5

Related
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Pulling Out

You might be going out with someone that you love and care about, and though the two of you get along most of the time, you may have one issue. You might be bothered that your partner pulls out of the plans that you make last minute. So, what do you do if your partner pulls out of your plans before you can make new ones? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Google Calendar#Green Flag#Time For Us#Smart Phone#Taylarawdah#Tiktoker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
U.K.
Indy100

Man shares optical illusion he says only 1% of people can read

"Can you read this on your first try?"That is the question TikToker HecticNick (@hecticnick) asked after sharing an optical illusion he claims only one per cent of people in the world can read.HecticNick's platform has numerous videos on illusions and verbal trickery that perplex his over 3.9 million followers.The mind-bending image in question shows what appears to be sticks and blocks lined up.But as HecticNick explains, there's actually a word written out in the symbols. Do you spot it?Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIf you can't, he gave some advice: "Try closing your eyes about 90 per...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t click on these voicemail links in your email inbox

Scammers are continually evolving their tricks to trap as many people as possible. Whether it’s impersonating government agencies or faking a call from the bank, unfortunately, many people will fall victim. With so many new scams and methods, it can be challenging to keep track of them. Often, criminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after revealing her list of 13 strict wedding rules: ‘No boring people’

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing her 13 strict rules for guests at her wedding, which she started building a as child. In a recent video posted to TikTok, Kennedy Marks shared a screenshot of a note titled “Wedding guests rules”. She said that although her boyfriend is “not proposing any time soon” and isn’t aware of her “rules,” she still put these in place.She also acknowledged that while the rules seem “harsh,” she wanted to be a “perfectionist” on her big day, as weddings can be “so expensive”.Her first rule, which she believes should be applied...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Android Authority

How to delete your Google search history

Forgot to use incognito mode? Here's how to remove all traces. BrowGoogle recently introduced a new feature for mobile users to delete the last 15 minutes of their browsing history — a convenient way to quickly erase any suggestible recent searches. But if 15 minutes isn’t far back enough, you can delete much more from a web browser. Here’s how to delete your Google search history.
INTERNET
The Independent

Bride-to-be finds out her fiancé is still married months before their wedding: ‘He does not sound kind’

A soon-to-be bride has revealed how she’s changed her wedding date and has considered cancelling the nuptials entirely after finding out that her fiancé is still legally married.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @Wouldyoubabys wrote: “I think I need to cancel my wedding.”She then explained how she and her partner booked their wedding in January. And while everyone was “very happy” about it, she had recently discovered through her partner’s ex-wife that the soon-to-be groom is still married, even though he separated from his ex “12 years ago”.“[Fiancé’s ex-wife] pointed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

630K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy