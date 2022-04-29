ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live as SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 53 internet satellites onboard

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Watch live as SpaceX launches the Falcon 9 rocket with a batch of Starlink satellites.

53 satellites will be launches into space on Friday (29 April) from Florida ’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Falcon 9 is a two-stage reusable rocket capable of transporting people and payloads. SpaceX says it is the first orbital class reusable rocket.

If the launch is successful, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return and land on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 8 and a half minutes after liftoff.

