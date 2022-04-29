ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Birding enthusiasts on alert as CDC confirms 1st U.S. case of human bird flu

By Sandra Sanchez
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mxlw7_0fOZ3HxG00

MISSION, Texas ( Border Report ) — Staff at the National Butterfly Center recently drained their man-made streams and took down bird feeders to help prevent the spread of avian influenza, or bird flu.

But with no reported cases in South Texas, they refilled the streams and birdbaths and began putting seeds in sterilized feeders.

Now, they are wondering if additional precautions should again be taken after the first human case of avian flu has been found in the United States, Marianna Treviño-Wright, the National Butterfly Center executive director, told Border Report on Friday.

“We’ve had some confusing information coming out so we found it best to err on the side of caution,” she said.

Rare bat falcon drawing thousands of birders to South Texas border
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340yrS_0fOZ3HxG00
National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright looks through the center’s gardens on April 21, 2022, in Mission, Texas, which is a popular eco-tourism spot for birders from throughout the country to visit. Streams had been dried and bird feeders put up to help prevent the spread of bird flu. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday night announced the first U.S. human case of avian influenza in Colorado from this specific group of H5 viruses. The patient tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus after having direct exposure to poultry and having been involved in the culling of birds infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, according to the CDC.

The only other reported human case has been in the U.K.

As to Treviño-Wright’s question, right now there is no clear and easy answer because guidelines for humans who are exposed to wild birds and recreational birds differ from health guidelines issued for those in the poultry industry, multiple birding experts said.

However Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Spokeswoman Stephanie Salinas Garcia told Border Report on Friday that although the agency has not issued any formal guidance at this time, “those acting out of an abundance of caution may consider pausing backyard bird feeding until nationwide HPAI transmission substantially decreases.”

Rare milkweed species could threaten border security operations in South Texas

As of Friday, there have been 35.5 million cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza found in U.S. wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry and backyard or hobbyist flocks since the first bird flu cases were detected in January, according to the CDC .

This is the worst avian flu outbreak since 2015, experts say.

Infected birds have been found in 29 states with 247 outbreaks. But most outbreaks are related to industrial poultry farms and occurred in March.

Those working in the poultry industry should wear gloves and masks, if possible, and avoid coming in contact with droppings or breathing in particles from flocks, according to the CDC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qycUJ_0fOZ3HxG00
(CDC Graphic)

But guidelines for backyard birders and bird enthusiasts — like the thousands who flock to the South Texas border to catch birds on their migratory routes — vary depending upon the types of birds.

Smaller songbirds pose less risk than larger birds of prey, like hawks and waterfowl, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which Friday updated its online guidelines for recreation birders due to the ongoing bird flu.

It notes that the “transmission of avian influenza from birds to humans is very rare,” and says “there is currently very low risk of an outbreak among wild songbirds and no official recommendation to take down feeders unless you also keep domestic poultry.”

This is based on information from the National Wildlife Disease Program, which also urges to regularly clean all bird feeders and birdbaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ag9qs_0fOZ3HxG00
A backyard birdbath in McAllen, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The virus is more easily spread among large birds, like raptors (birds of prey,) and waterfowl, like geese, Jeffrey Gordon, former president of the American Birding Association said.

According to Cornell Lab, poultry tends to be most infected and while waterfowl often carry and transmit bird flu, these species “rarely get sick from the disease.”

Smaller songbirds tend to not be as infected, or shed as much virus, meaning they aren’t as likely to transmit the disease. “For these reasons, it is unlikely that bird feeders will contribute to an outbreak among songbirds,” according to Cornell Lab.

However, those with songbird bird feeders who also raise poultry are advised to take down bird feeders because the virus so easily spreads among poultry, the university says.

“The key intervention is to keep songbirds away from poultry; it’s less important to keep songbirds away from each other,” Cornell Lab says.

Those with bird nest boxes should wear gloves and masks when cleaning out the boxes.

Cornell Lab also recommends wildlife rehabilitators take precautions when accepting sick birds.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota has temporarily suspended public tours due to rising cases in that state but is still taking in wild raptors in need of help, according to the school’s website .

And if you come upon a sick or dead bird, don’t handle it and call state wildlife officials to examine and remove the bird, Cornell Lab says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

WVSP: Lincoln Co. woman missing after leaving CAMC General Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Captain R. A. Maddy from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) reports Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, 33, of Lincoln County, is missing. Gillenwater has not been seen or heard from since leaving CAMC General Hospital in Charleston on Monday, April 18 at about 2:30 p.m. Gillenwater is approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall and 195 […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Migratory Birds#Dead Birds#Wild Birds#Border Report
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

Mosquitoes Swarm Around These Four Colors the Most

The colors in your outdoor patio might be attractive to guests, but according to science, it could also be attractive to unwanted visitors: mosquitoes. A recent study from the University of Washington has found that, in addition to the odor of carbon dioxide, colors can also be inviting to swarms of mosquitoes. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, involved an experiment wherein the pests were introduced to a room with CO2 and various colored dots. Using 3D-tracking technology, the scientists were able to tell which colors the mosquitoes hung around the most.
ANIMALS
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent hand sanitizer recall: This dangerous sanitizer targets kids

For the better part of the past few years, we’ve been washing our hands and using hand sanitizer more often. These simple procedures effectively kill the novel coronavirus and other germs that can infect the human body. But chemical products like hand sanitizer can pose dangers in rare instances, and that happens to be the case with a new Best Brands hand sanitizer recall.
NFL
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy