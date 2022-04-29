ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth voters considering $560 million bond package

By Jack Fink
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fixing traffic congestion, improving parks and recreation, and keeping green space are just some of the proposed projects Fort Worth residents are considering in the May 7 election that are part of a $560 million bond package.

Early voting is underway and ends May 3.

Mayor Mattie Parker said it's important for her to talk about the bond package because Fort Worth is the second fastest-growing major city in the United States. "There's no tax rate increase in this bond election."

Two-thirds of the money, $360 million, will go to streets and mobility projects as part of Proposition A.

That includes the E. Lancaster corridor and some of the east-west roads in North Fort Worth leading to I-35W.

Mayor Parker said, "That's where it should be focused, with transportation needs across the entire city of Fort Worth."

Under Proposition B, nearly $124 million is slated for parks and recreation projects.

That includes Sycamore Park and Echo Lake Community Park and a new aquatics center in the Stop Six neighborhood.

More than $12.5 million will go to a new library in Far Northwest Fort Worth as part of Proposition C.

Under Proposition D, more than $39 million is slated for police and fire facilities.

Proposition E includes $15 million for the Open Space program, which is designed to keep green spaces and make sure the city doesn't over-develop.

"The most important obstacle we'll be facing is complacency and people not knowing how important this bond election is for their own future in their own neighborhoods."

When asked what will be done to ensure the city spends the money and completes projects voters approve, the Mayor said the city has measures in place to get the work done on-time. "Our last bond election, 2018, we're almost done delivering those projects and so we're ready to get started on this next bond election. There's nothing more frustrating as a taxpayer like, 'I'll approve those bond projects,' and nothing happens with those."

This is the first time she said the city is using equity as a criterion for projects, meaning planners are using data to make sure improvements are made in every part of the city.

Residents are also considering a number of amendments to the city's charter.

One of those is Proposition F, which includes salary increases for the city's elected leaders.

If approved, the Mayor would receive more than $99,000 a year, up from $29,000.

Council members would make more than $76,000 a year, up from $25,000 now.

Jack's full interview with Mayor Parker :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eTL1_0fOZ2Hv300
Fort Worth Mayor talks bonding bill, education, and crime 16:30

