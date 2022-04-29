ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

‘By no means is it over’: Dr. Fauci gives update on pandemic status

By Alexandra Limon
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QlM7_0fOZ0TKx00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As Americans start to look ahead to the summer travel season, the nation’s health experts are offering advice on the pandemic status.

While the worst phase of the pandemic may be behind us, top medical experts say Americans still need to exercise some caution.

“By no means is it over, we still are experiencing a global pandemic,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said.

Dr. Fauci says the goal now is to learn to live with the Coronavirus under control and the knowledge that it may not be completely eliminated.

“When you get those levels low enough that it really is not disrupting, you don’t overwhelm the hospital,” Dr. Fauci explained.

Where New Mexico stands in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Since many states and communities are now considered areas of low transmission, life may feel like it’s returned to normal.

But Dr. Fauci says it’s still important to exercise caution in some situations.

“If I had to get on a plane tomorrow, I would definitely wear a mask,” Dr. Fauci said.

The Biden administration announced last week it would seek to reverse the judge’s order that lifted the federal mask mandate on transportation — something republicans like congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) are highly critical of.

“The options there, they can wear two, three, four masks if they want. It shouldn’t be mandatory,” Scalise said.

NMSU students must get COVID-19 vaccine or be disenrolled

Meanwhile, the FDA announced an advisory committee will review applications for Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccines for children under five in June and the White House says the U.S. should have enough supply if those vaccines are approved.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “we have been planning for the possibility of approval for vaccines for children under five for some time now.”

Because it’s unlikely COVID-19 will be eliminated, it’s possible yearly booster shots may be needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in Victoria Martens murder sentenced to 44 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jessica Kelley has been sentenced to 44 years for her role in the death of Victoria Martens Thursday. Kelley, her cousin Fabian Gonzales and Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens are all accused in the August 23, 2016 crime. Victoria was killed and dismembered in Michelle’s northwest Albuquerque apartment. In 2019, Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Possible suspect identified in southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in the southeast part of town. Officials say police were flagged down in the area of Rhode Island St. and Central Ave. regarding a shooting at an apartment complex. Shortly after that, officials say a shooting call was made for 139 Tennessee […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gathering of Nations coming to Albuquerque this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The world’s largest powwow is back in person. The 39th Gathering of Nations will feature Native dancing, singing, arts, and more. The three-day event will begin on April 28 through 30 at Tingley Coliseum. The event will bring together about 300 different tribes represented from all around North America, Canada, and Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
COVID-19 Vaccines
Albuquerque, NM
Vaccines
Albuquerque, NM
Government
State
Washington State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Steve Scalise
Daily Mail

Following the science, Tony? Fauci insists pandemic ISN'T over just hours after he said it was, claims comment was 'misconstrued'

Dr Anthony Fauci has performed his latest u-turn by insisting the US has not left the pandemic stage of the COVID outbreak - just hours after saying that it had. The White House COVID tsar claimed his remarks from Tuesday night - which were taped and reported verbatim - had been 'misconstrued' in a subsequent interview Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Americans#Republicans#Nmsu
Ars Technica

Fauci confirms parents’ nightmare: FDA may delay COVID vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration is considering holding off on reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 until it has data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine for young children. The plan would push back the earliest possible authorization for a vaccine in the age group from May to June—yet another blow to parents who are anxious to protect their young children as the rest of the country ditches pandemic precautions, despite recent upticks in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
AOL Corp

Fauci drops out of D.C. gala amid America's strange pandemic moment

WASHINGTON — “I believe we are at an inflection point,” White House pandemic response team coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said at his first briefing, his remark inauspiciously punctuated by a reporter’s cough. COVID-19 is still here, but many Americans appear to be moving on, even as the Omicron BA.2 variant continues to proliferate.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy