What makes The Ledges unique to Korn Ferry Tour golfers?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The golfers who are hitting the course for the Huntsville Championship have played on golf courses all over the world.

Every golf course has it’s certain challenges and specific traits that make it stick out so what makes The Ledges unique to the guys on the Korn Ferry Tour?

Some of the Huntsville Championship golfers weighed in after their second round.

“I had no idea that Alabama had terrain like this,” Korn Ferry Tour golfer Quade Cummins said. “It is a very cool golf course with great views on almost every hole so it’s been fun.”

“Once you start putting pressure on your arm playing trying to hit it close that’s when unforced errors happen around here,” Harrison Endycott said. “It’s all about patience around here and if you can try and do that over the weekend it should be good.”

“The wind just plays games with your mind cause you’re like it should be southeast but it’s coming out of the northwest and you’re like what is going on?” Zack Fischer said. “It’s really tough to pick a club because the greens are firm so it’s a real challenge.”

News 19 will continue to bring you coverage as the Huntsville Championship continues with round three starting early Saturday morning at The Ledges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.