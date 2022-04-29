ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

6 charged for stealing checks out of mailboxes in Queens

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pdLL_0fOZ0Bh700

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Six people were charged in a conspiracy to steal checks out of Queens mailboxes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

The group stole roughly $100,000 between March and June of 2019 by using brake fluid or acetone to erase the ink from checks to boost the value and replace the recipients name with members of the plot, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors believe two of the conspirators would then transfer the money into their accounts to launder it.

“This scheme caused havoc and unwarranted financial hardship for the victims,” said Katz. “As alleged, these defendants worked together to line their pockets with money laundered through banks after they deposited checks stolen from numerous USPS mailboxes.”

Four of the defendants were indicted in Queens Supreme Court on Wednesday and two were indicted on Thursday.

Two of the defendants accused of laundering, Hana Alrabadi and Rolando Cruz face up to seven years in prison.

Leader Raquawn Garcia and the other three conspirators who were more involved, Luis Velazquez, Steven Defas and Anthony Fleetwood, each face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Nevada Man Charged in 20-Count Fraudulent Check Indictment

A Las Vegas grand jury on Wednesday (April 20) indicted Michael Zeto, 76, of Las Vegas on 20 counts of using fraudulent checks to steal money from victims’ bank accounts, charging him with wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release Friday (April 22).
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Queens Supreme Court
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy