6 charged for stealing checks out of mailboxes in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Six people were charged in a conspiracy to steal checks out of Queens mailboxes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

The group stole roughly $100,000 between March and June of 2019 by using brake fluid or acetone to erase the ink from checks to boost the value and replace the recipients name with members of the plot, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors believe two of the conspirators would then transfer the money into their accounts to launder it.

“This scheme caused havoc and unwarranted financial hardship for the victims,” said Katz. “As alleged, these defendants worked together to line their pockets with money laundered through banks after they deposited checks stolen from numerous USPS mailboxes.”

Four of the defendants were indicted in Queens Supreme Court on Wednesday and two were indicted on Thursday.

Two of the defendants accused of laundering, Hana Alrabadi and Rolando Cruz face up to seven years in prison.

Leader Raquawn Garcia and the other three conspirators who were more involved, Luis Velazquez, Steven Defas and Anthony Fleetwood, each face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.