Orange County man arrested for threatening Merriam-Webster also threatened DC comics : Report

ROSSMOOR, Calif. (KNX) – An Orange County man who was arrested for making threats to Merriam-Webster also made threats to DC Comics over a bisexual comic book character.

Jeremy Hanson, 34, reportedly sent threats to DC Comic and IGN.com following news that a storyline in a comic book would involve Jon Kent, the son of Superman and Lois Lane, would come out as bisexual, CBR.com reported, citing an affidavit from the FBI.

Hanson sent multiple messages to IGN, claiming he would “shoot up and bomb (IGN) headquarters for discriminating against conservatives and silencing conservative speech.” He also sent multiple death threats to a DC writer for “ruining Superman.”

He’s also sent threats to other companies, including Land O’ Lakes, Hasbro, Inc. and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Hanson was arrested April 19 in Springfield, Mass. after he threatened Merriam-Webster dictionary for changing definitions of the words “girl,” “woman,” and “female.”

As a result of Hanson’s threats, Merriam-Webster closed its Springfield and New York City office for five days.

Hanson will appear in federal court in Massachusetts on Friday. If found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison.

