Snyder Signs installs new signage at venue on Roan StreetJOHN DABBS/Photographer. Tiebreakers to open in Johnson City, Tennessee on May 7, 2022. As a growing epicenter of the Tri-Cities, Tiebreakers will be opening its first store in the area at 1805 North Roan Street at the former home of the Electric Cowboy in the plaza between the AMC 14 Theaters and the Garden Plaza Hotel.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO