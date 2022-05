BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s largest police corruption scandal is in the national spotlight with a new HBO drama. WJZ has covered the real-life Gun Trace Task Force investigation since the first indictments in 2017. At least 13 officers were brought down on allegations that included robbing citizens, stealing and selling drugs, falsifying reports and overtime and trying to cover it all up. Where are the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force officers now? All but two remain in federal prison. The ringleader, former Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, admitted committing multiple armed robberies and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs. He is serving the harshest...

