Coronapod: COVID and diabetes, what the science says

By Noah Baker, Nicky Phillips, View author publications, Google Scholar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a massive study, even mild COVID can significantly increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. You have full access to this article via your institution. The true disability cost of...

Medical News Today

Is diabetes a type of metabolic disorder? What to know

Diabetes is a condition that causes a person to develop hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar. It is a metabolic disorder and can affect a person’s metabolism, which is how the body makes energy from food. This article will look into whether diabetes is a metabolic disorder and how doctors...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Understanding the link between COVID-19 and diabetes

Amid the many problems posed by the pandemic, one positive outcome is that COVID-19 is providing valuable insights that could help researchers unlock the secrets of another intractable disease: diabetes. At RUSH, researchers are using data gathered during the pandemic to understand the connection between the two diseases and why...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Eating Plant-Based Omega-3s May Support Heart Health

Almost half of all Americans have heart disease. While there are some risk factors for heart disease you can’t change, the foods you eat can have an effect on your health—including your heart. A new study has shown that plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods like walnuts...
NUTRITION
sciencealert.com

Not All Kinds of Alcohol Are Equally Bad For Body Fat, Study Suggests

Drinking beer and spirits is linked to elevated levels of visceral fat – the harmful type of fat that is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and other health complications – whereas drinking wine shows no such association with levels of this harmful fat and may even be protective against it, depending on the type of wine consumed.
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Faster accumulation of cardiovascular risk factors linked to increased dementia risk

Cardiovascular disease risk factors, like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and smoking, are believed to play key roles in the likelihood of developing cognitive decline, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. A new study suggests that people who accumulate these risk factors over time, at a faster pace, have an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease dementia or vascular dementia, compared to people whose risk factors remain stable throughout life. The research is published in the April 20, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Beer, spirits have more detrimental effects on the waistline and on cardiovascular disease risk than red or white wine

Drinking beer and spirits is linked to elevated levels of visceral fat—the harmful type of fat that is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and other health complications—whereas drinking wine shows no such association with levels of this harmful fat and may even be protective against it, depending on the type of wine consumed. In fact, we found that drinking red wine is linked to having lower levels of visceral fat. These are some of the key takeaways of a new study that my colleagues and I recently published in the Obesity Science & Practice journal.
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mic

You can stop intermittent fasting now, new research says

For years, intermittent fasting (IF) has seemed like one of the only evidence-based approaches to weight loss. Study after study continues to suggest that there are many benefits to time-restricted eating and what’s more, people really took to the idea. So much so that IF isn’t even really just a trend anymore, it’s an eating habit mainstay. But science is ever-evolving and there’s new research about IF that’s worth exploring. This new study boldy suggests that intermittent fasting doesn’t actually help with weight loss.
DIETS
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
CHINA
MedicalXpress

Aspirin does not cut risk in non-obstructive coronary artery disease

Aspirin therapy, as opposed to statin use, for non-obstructive coronary artery disease does not reduce major cardiovascular events, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging. Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, affecting roughly 6.7% of U.S. adults, according to the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effects of breccia and water contents on the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials

Determining the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials is challenging because of the low strength of such materials, which affects field sampling, specimen preparation, and laboratory testing. We overcame this problem by preparing and testing mechanical properties of 132 artificial fault-core-zone specimens consisting of mixtures of breccia, sand, clay, and water. The unconfined compressive strength (UCS), elastic modulus (E), and penetration resistance value (PRV) of these fault-core-zone materials were measured, and the effects of breccia content and water content on mechanical properties were assessed. Results show that UCS is inversely proportional to breccia content and water content, and that E is inversely proportional to water content. Furthermore, the inverse relationship of UCS with water content varies with breccia content. UCS is proportional to both PRV and E, and the relationship for each varies with breccia content. High coefficients of determination (R2"‰="‰0.62"“0.88) between the parameters suggest that breccia content, water content, and PRV are potentially useful parameters for estimating the mechanical properties of fault core zones.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

How the brain regulates its own immune system

Two recent papers reveal that the brain can regulate its own immune responses by sending molecular cues to immune cells in the skull bone marrow via the cerebrospinal fluid. Furthermore, experimental spinal cord injury or bacterial meningitis specifically activate local vertebral and skull-resident hematopoietic cell injury responses. The idea of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Our commitment to rigorous, constructive and inclusive peer review

At Nature Reviews Nephrology, we believe that peer review should be a rigorous, constructive and inclusive process. We are working to meet this aim through several initiatives. Peer review is often described as the 'gold standard' for evaluating scientific papers. Done well, the review process improves manuscripts and acts as...
SCIENCE

