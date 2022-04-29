ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur man charged with trafficking

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago

A Decatur man was picked up on drug trafficking charges after he wrecked his vehicle Wednesday night near a gas station on Gordon Terry Parkway, according to Decatur police.

Police said Curtis Lee Pickett, 34, appeared to be intoxicated when they contacted him at the gas station and charged him with DUI. Pickett was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. Pickett was also found to have methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $26,100.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Lee
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synthetic Marijuana#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
PennLive.com

Son, 21, charged with killing his mother, wounding her boyfriend and another man: Alabama police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a weekend Birmingham, Alabama, shooting that left his mother dead and two others wounded. Jamari Lee Cook is charged with murder in the Friday slaying of his mother, 46-year-old Veronica Joseph, Birmingham police announced Tuesday. He is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Joseph’s boyfriend and another man who is not a relative.
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
204
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy