Decatur man charged with trafficking

A Decatur man was picked up on drug trafficking charges after he wrecked his vehicle Wednesday night near a gas station on Gordon Terry Parkway, according to Decatur police.

Police said Curtis Lee Pickett, 34, appeared to be intoxicated when they contacted him at the gas station and charged him with DUI. Pickett was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. Pickett was also found to have methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $26,100.

