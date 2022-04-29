ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to unlock any Samsung phone

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBought a new Samsung device and want to use it with a different carrier? Here's the good news: You can unlock your Samsung phone to use it with the carrier of your choice. Whether you want to switch carriers because you're dissatisfied with the current provider or just to try out...

GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
Phone Arena

Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Faced with a choice between last year's 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ and the newer, slightly smaller, and considerably more powerful 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus, it almost goes without saying what route you should take if you're in the market for a high-end (non-Ultra) Samsung handset right now.
Android Police

Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
Android Authority

How to delete your Google search history

Forgot to use incognito mode? Here's how to remove all traces. BrowGoogle recently introduced a new feature for mobile users to delete the last 15 minutes of their browsing history — a convenient way to quickly erase any suggestible recent searches. But if 15 minutes isn’t far back enough, you can delete much more from a web browser. Here’s how to delete your Google search history.
