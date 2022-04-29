ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

2 facing drug charges in Limestone

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtjNY_0fOYxJlC00

ATHENS — Two drug trafficking suspects are in Limestone County Jail following a raid by the Limestone Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit that seized more than 31 grams of methamphetamine as well as heroin, cocaine, pills and $7,200 in cash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On April 22, Rodney O'Neal Watkins, 46, of Athens, and Bethany Jean Berryhill, 24, of Huntsville were charged with drug trafficking, distribution of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, possession of heroin and a misdemeanor. Their bail was set at $41,000 each.

WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
