ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Walk-off albatross helps Willy Wilcox collect first win since getting sober

By Ryan French
Golf Digest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilly Wilcox struggled with substance abuse for almost 20 years. A little more than two months ago he went to a treatment center to begin the hard work of turning his life around. Now he is beginning a new chapter in his professional golf journey. Wilcox has won more than $2.5...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Former drug addict PGA Tour pro wins again with walk-off albatross

It wasn't long ago that former PGA Tour player Willy Wilcox was in the throes of drug addiction. In an extraordinary interview with The Firepit Collective, Wilcox detailed just how bad his life had become. He was the PGA Tour player with a drug addiction. He had struggled with substance...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Clutch finish powers Anna Davis, 16, into weekend in LPGA debut

Anna Davis’ LPGA debut appeared all but over. The 16-year-old winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, who had received a sponsor invitation to compete in this week’s Palos Verdes Championship, had just bogeyed back-to-back holes, Nos. 13 and 14. And at 4 over for her tournament, she had fallen two shots below the projected cut line.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City, FL
Sports
City
Panama City, FL
City
Golf, FL
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm takes full control as he bids for first win since U.S. Open

Jon Rahm will take a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Mexico Open on the PGA Tour as he goes in search of his first since win since lifting the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm, who is now second in the Official World Golf Ranking following the dramatic...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
golfmagic.com

Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet his college sweetheart Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm is always supported from the stands by his wife and college sweetheart Kelley Cahill. Kelley was born in February 1994 and was raised by her mother Nancy and father Rob. She was raised in Lake Oswego, Oregon, in the United States, and has one brother called Marty. She...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Korn Ferry#Albatross#The Pga Tour#Holiday Golf Club
golfmagic.com

Who is Cameron Smith's girlfriend: Meet Shanel Naoum

Cameron Smith is flying the flag for Australia on the PGA Tour in 2022 and he is looking to become the first Aussie to win The Masters since Adam Scott in 2013. Smith shot the best score of the day on Saturday to get within three shots of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. His 68 helped him to reach 6-under-par for the week.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Let's "redraft" the best PGA Tour rookie classes in recent memory

The NFL Draft is a three-day event that lives 365 days a year. For several months before Roger Goodell gets booed at a podium reading the first pick, draft pundits (an assortment of characters that can make Comicon attendees look normal) discuss which teams should take which players in which round, running endless numbers of mock drafts ahead of the real deal. In the weeks after, they discuss which teams should have taken which players in what rounds, reviewing how right or wrong their mock drafts were and grading how well the 32 teams did in the process. From there, the discussion begins surrounding the next year’s draft, or the one in five years when Arch Manning will go No. 1. It’s more than a cottage industry. It’s a self-contained universe.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Mini-tour pro wins event in playoff only to be DQ’d after rules review

It’s never over until it’s over is a cliché that took on new meaning this past week at a mini-tour event in England when the apparent winner had his title taken away. Chris Hanson and Dan Brown went to a playoff in the 2020 Pro Tour’s Golf Travel People Masters, an 18-hole tournament on April 25 at Radcliffe Hall Golf Course in Darlington, England, after each shot a four-under 68. The playoff was streamed online, and Hanson appeared to have won with a birdie on the first extra hole. But as the playoff was unfolding, tournament officials watching it live apparently had concerns with a drop that Hanson had taken from an immovable obstruction, and upon review determined he had taken it incorrectly.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm back in winner's circle after wire-to-wire victory in Mexico

Jon Rahm began the week as the betting favorite to win the PGA Tour’s inaugural Mexico Open. He finished it as the wire-to-wire winner. Here’s everything you need to know from Sunday’s final round at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico:. Leaderboard: Jon Rahm (-17), Kurt Kitayama (-16), Brandon...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Up-and-comer wins first DP World Tour title after making par on 18th hole six (!) times

It’s hard to say what will go down as the most remarkable part of Adri Arnaus’ maiden victory on the DP World Tour at the Catalunya Championship. Impressively, the 27-year-old Spaniard shot a bogey-free final-round 65 to overcome a seven-shot deficit, the biggest come-from-behind win on tour in the 2022 season. But to close things out, Arnaus astonishingly parred the par-4 18th hole at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness six times on Sunday, the first in regulation and the other five in a playoff with South Africa’s Oliver Bekker.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Two Spaniards, an Aussie, a Kiwi, and an American walk up to a trophy

It was an international week for winners on five of the world’s professional golf tours. Tournaments were held in eastern Spain, western Mexico, California, Texas, and Alabama. Although the venues were mildly international, it was the collective of winners that reminded us of the global nature of high-level, tournament golf in 2022. Golfers from diverse spots across the globe showed their mettle and emerged from the cauldron with the spoils of competition. Let’s have a glance at this quintet of gladiators and the tournaments they dominated, in this week’s Tour Rundown.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas talks Tiger's private tuition as he debunks viral clip

Justin Thomas says he did not top a shot at the Masters as he touched upon the “private tuition” he receives from Tiger Woods which ruffled Jon Rahm’s feathers. It was a peculiar clip that did the rounds. With a fairway wood in his hand, Thomas swings away and on first viewing it looks like he stone tops one on the range at Augusta National.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adri Arnaus earns first DP World Tour win at home after marathon playoff in Spain

Adri Arnaus and Oliver Bekker became real familiar with the 18th hole at the 2022 Catalunya Championship. The pair played the final hole at the Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness in Girona, Spain, seven times on Sunday after a marathon six-hole playoff. Each player made par on the 18th during the first five extra holes, and after a Bekker bogey on the sixth time through, Arnaus made a three-footer for another par to win for the first time on the DP World Tour. Not only that, the Spaniard did it in front of his home crowd.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Nothing came easy for Jon Rahm at the Mexico Open, which made winning that much sweeter

Let’s not bury the lead here: Jon Rahm won the Mexico Open at Vidanta by staying “positive.”. Read on for the details, but the crux of the story on Sunday can be neatly encapsulated by the fact that the occasionally volatile Spaniard—OK, it can be more than occasionally—didn’t have his Mariano Rivera-level stuff in trying to close out his seventh career PGA Tour title, but he remained composed and departed Vallarta, Mexico, unscathed. A final-round two-under 69 proved just enough for a one-stroke victory.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy