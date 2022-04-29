ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Fashion at Oberlin Through the Decades

oberlinreview.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decade of the contrast-collared ringer shirt, low-rise jeans, and bomber jackets. These looks may not feel too distant from the outfits we see around campus today. The early 2000s have made a comeback, recalling the simplicity of retro style: dominated by color blocking and secondary colors — green, orange, and...

oberlinreview.org

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Serves Street Style In Cropped Tank Top, Corduroy Pants & Dr. Martens Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo was cool and casual as she was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist made a street style statement while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. The “Driver’s License” hitmaker wore a black cropped tank top. Rodrigo added a pop of color to her look with mauve corduroy pants. The trousers were accented with a square studded clasp at the center and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

HYPETALKS Will Discuss the Art of Storytelling Behind the Lens of Fashion Week Photographers

HYPEBEAST dives deeper into the world of fashion week and the moments seen around the world at the industry’s most hectic and action-packed event. Spanning four cities around the world in New York City, London, Milan and Paris, the major fashion weeks bring together a diverse group of creatives to showcase their best works. Photographers worldwide travel to these cities to capture a moment in time, playing a part in fashion history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Oberlin, OH
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

KSENIASCHNAIDER Unveils FW22 Collection "Urban Romance"

Ukraine-based brand KSENIASCHNAIDER has recently revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “Urban Romance,” hailing the triumphant red rose as the line’s uniting symbol. Embroidered on the latest range of polo shirts, jeans and knitwear, the independent fashion house marries whimsy with realism. Denim arrives in interesting silhouettes, some...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Emilia Wickstead and ViBi Venezia Launch Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — The intimate, informal lunch sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene hosted on Thursday in their family home nestled on the top floor of the majestic Palazzo Papadopoli here offered a momentary reprieve away from the buzz of the city, which is gearing up to the Biennale Arte’s official opening on Saturday. While art connoisseurs and curators hopped from side to side of the Grand Canal ticking off vernissages and previews, the small gathering feted the capsule collection the Arrivabenes’ brand ViBi Venezia developed with London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, who was also in attendance.More from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Footwear News

The 20 Best White Sneakers for Women That Go With Everything

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The warm weather season is finally here! Sure, there are plenty of the cute summer sandals and comfortable wedges you’ll want to shop for your upcoming travels and fun in the sun, but don’t forget to refresh your summer shoe game with a fresh pair of white sneakers. This closet hero stays practical, versatile, comfortable and timeless, no matter what’s trending. You can wear these with almost anything and on repeat season...
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Amazon’s New Conscious Denim Is About to Be a Cult Favorite

A great pair of jeans is pretty wonderful; a pair that’s made consciously is truly incredible. The two hero styles from Amazon Aware, the retailer’s new line of essentials made from organic and/or recycled products, are more than worthy contenders for favorite-pair-of-jeans status. Such vaunted standing comes down...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Goes ‘Under The Sea’ in a White Long-Sleeve Crop Top, Tie-Dye Trousers and Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Halle Bailey spends her days at Disney in style. The “Baby Girl” singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the musician and actress posing in an eye-catching look. Coming off a high note after filming her much-anticipated rendition of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” set to release in 2023, Bailey made a statement with a pair of Princess Ariel-themed Mickey ears worn over a blue bucket hat in the post. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Through The Decades#Volunteers#Ringtone#K Paris Hilton#Instagram#Oberlin In The 00s
Rolling Stone

Dr. Martens Unveil Grunge-Inspired Mules With Streetwear Brand PLEASURES

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Martens may be best-known for their boots, but the footwear brand is slipping into something more comfortable this month with the launch of a music-inspired mule with the streetwear brand PLEASURES. Available to shop beginning April 30 on sites like FWRD and The Webster (with availability later on DrMartens.com), the Dr. Martens x PLEASURES SS22 Jorge Mule combines the footwear brand’s London roots with PLEASURES’ LA-inspired attitude and laidback vibes. The leather slip-ons...
NFL
WWD

Spotlight on Emerging Contemporary Label Find Me Now

Click here to read the full article. Cofounded by industry veteran Su Paek and her daughter, Stephanie Callahan, Find Me Now is an independent and self-funded label that focuses on playful, sustainability-focused contemporary fashions. Following the unforeseen closure of their former private-label business, SuYong Designs, during the pandemic in 2020, Find Me Now was founded as the mother-daughter duo’s creative project of “self-discovery and expression.” “When the pandemic hit, as we lost everything, it was the perfect pause we needed to make that shift and backtrack of personal growth — we truly started living more as a mindful daily life. Through...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

This Nordstrom-Exclusive Brand Is the Secret to High-Fashion Style for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want a statement-making wardrobe but don't want to spend hundreds or even thousands on every individual piece in your outfit? Let Us introduce you to Open Edit. While some specific designers may always be out of budget, Open Edit's […]
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

I Always Get Complimented on This Unexpected Spring Nail Color

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s true: No spring nail color is more classic than baby pink. But this season, I’ve been reaching for a different, more unexpected pastel: a bright turquoise that comes by way of Gucci Beauty’s Vernis À Ongles nail polish in Dorothy Turquoise. This cult shade first caught my attention at the 2019 Met Gala, where on the arm of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles wore a Gothic manicure punctuated by a few tactful turquoise accent nails. I was immediately drawn to the dose of cool contrast it supplied against his billowy black blouse and stacks of metallic rings. An aspirational color story! So, inspired by the fresh life of spring and craving a change, I finally reached for my sculptural, pear-shaped bottle of polish. I traded in my bare, buff nails for a blunt monochrome manicure in the rich sea-green shade–and have been relishing the results ever since.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Boat Shoes to Upgrade Your Summer Footwear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for men’s shoes is a strange endeavor right now. Sneakers are everywhere from the basketball court to the office while shoes like loafers and derbies are still being worn by well-dressed gents of all ages. Throw in sandals and cowboy boots and you’ve got one confusing and extremely exciting men’s shoe world. That’s where the best men’s boat shoes come into the mix. The best boat shoes offer an in-between option that’s...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Thom Browne Brings the Drama to Classic Tailoring for Fall 2022

Thom Browne recently debuted its Fall 2022 runway collection in New York City. The season’s collection invites onlookers to embrace their inner youth and step into Thom Browne’s adult toy shop, where 500 made to order teddybears were assembled to bring to life everyone’s fondest childhood memories in epic proportions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Why Charli XCX Is Selling Her Clothes On Depop

Charli XCX has been busy the past few months. Since early March, the singer has been touring North America in honour of her latest album, Crash. “It’s been so joyous to see the music come to life after such a long time, the shows have been more wild than ever,” Charli tells Vogue. “I also learned choreo for this tour. I’m on a whole new vibe.” In addition to performing for her fans, the singer admits one of the best parts about touring has been exploring various new cities, and making pit stops at different vintage shops along the way. “I went a little bit crazy in Austin, because they have such good vintage,” says Charli. “I bought loads of oversized slogan shirts.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pharrell Williams Pops in Pink Hoodie, Leather Shorts & Chunky Sneakers for Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Blue Book Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell Williams makes a bold statement for his latest appearance. The “Frontin’” rapper attended a Tiffany & Co. event yesterday in Miami to unveil their annual high jewelry Blue Book collection, “Botanica.” The event honored the timeless botanical motifs from Tiffany’s heritage and recognized the brand’s transformable creations and legendary designers. Some of the celebrities who attended include Zoey Deutch and Adria Arjona. For the outfit, Williams donned a bright pink hoodie by Cactus...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy