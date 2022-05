Cormac Ryan’s career-high 29 points against Alabama in the 2022 NCAA Tournament will live in Notre Dame lore forever. Equally iconic is the energy he brought brought while doing it. Now, Irish fans will get one more opportunity see what he can do for the program. That’s because Ryan announced on Instagram that he will come back to South Bend for the 2022-23 season:

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO