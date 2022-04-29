ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: LA funeral home director left remains to rot

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced...

www.thehour.com

