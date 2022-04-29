Van Denton Shares North Carolina Lottery News

Where there’s money, there’s good health. This probably isn’t a shocking revelation, but two recent reports crystalize it visually. One, released Wednesday by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, ranks all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in terms of health outcomes and health factors (map above for health factors, with lighter shades for healthier […]
The post Map: North Carolina’s healthiest counties also have the strongest economies appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
