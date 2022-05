As the school year comes to an end, we want to take a moment and say THANK YOU to all our East Texas educators for the hard work you put in. Just like a lyric from a song by 2Pac says "You are Appreciated", we want you all to know that your work doesn't go unnoticed by not only us but great companies like Whataburger. This week they're showing love to teachers with a special offer!

MESQUITE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO