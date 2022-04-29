OCSO: Two suspects charged with attempted murder after shooting at car with infant inside

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with an April 13 shooting on Newcastle Drive.

Natorian Hinson-Brown, 16, of Navarre, and Shea Jones, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, are charged with attempted murder and firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling or conveyance, according to an OCSO news release.

The victim told deputies that Jones got out of a blue Cadillac SUV about 4:50 p.m. and pointed a gun at her. The victim was sitting in another vehicle with her 11-month-old child and another passenger, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim reportedly drove through a yard on Newcastle Drive to get away. Jones and Hinson-Brown then fired multiple shots at the car, the OCSO reported. The bullets shattered the front passenger window.

The victim drove to the HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital to be treated for cuts from the shattered glass. The infant and other passenger were not harmed.

Jones is a convicted felon with multiple felony charges in Illinois, Georgia and Florida. He is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim said she had been in an argument with Jones before the incident, the OCSO reported.