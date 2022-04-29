H-E-B issues voluntary recall for Two Bite brownies

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.

