Keanu Reeves Brings ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ First Look To CinemaCon

The Mummy reboot director Alex Kurtzman has opened up about the critically panned movie, describing how he learned from the failure. "I tend to subscribe to the point of view that you learn nothing from your successes, and you learn everything from your failures," Kurtzman told The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast. "And that was probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally. There’s about a million things I regret about it, but it also gave me so many gifts that are inexpressibly beautiful. I didn’t become a director until I made that movie, and it wasn’t because it was well-directed — it was because it wasn’t."

