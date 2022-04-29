Sulphur Man Arrested for Abuse of Children, Youngest in Critical Condition

Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A grandmother allegedly forced a 4-year-old girl to finish a bottle of whiskey while the mother did nothing to stop it. Victim China Record, 4, died at the scene, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday. Her grandmother Roxanne Record, 53, and mother Kadjah Record, 28, were arrested for first-degree murder, officers said.
Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
A 100-year-old woman is facing "life-threatening injuries" after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. Toronto Police officers responded to a call for a "personal injury collision" at around 11:49 a.m. on April 26 in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Bluffwood Drive involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a news release.
A suspect detained in the slaying of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl was expected in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing. The juvenile was to appeared in adult court in Chippewa County, but prosecutors have not yet filed a criminal complaint in the case, according to the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has classified the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters as a homicide and said she knew her attacker. Her body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in the city. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt's house located blocks...
