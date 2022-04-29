ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Portland General Electric (POR) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

By Motley Fool Transcribing
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE post-earnings woes continue, as stock suffers worst month in more than 2 years

Shares of General Electric Co. have kept falling in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, putting them on track Friday for a fourth-straight loss to a 17-month low. The losing streak was kicked off by the 10.3% plunge on April 26, the biggest one-day loss in two years, after the industrial conglomerate beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, but missed on free cash flow and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Read more about GE’s earnings report.
STOCKS
