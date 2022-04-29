‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Episode 7 Recap

K. Michelle had her share of public feuds since her departure from “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta. K. Michelle had a lot of drama while she was on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta.” In fact, she fell out with multiple cast members. She has been accused of not being a good friend. Mimi Faust recently accused K. Michelle of being a very fake person who will turn on anyone when she “gets the opportunity to shine.” However, K. Michelle has said that she believes the real issue people have with her is that she is too real. And she’s not afraid to speak uncomfortable truths. Interestingly enough, Mimi and K. Michelle began to struggle in their friendship after K. Michelle was critical of Mimi’s relationship with Nikko London. They eventually made a controversial video that the internet will never forget.

