City of Opelika to host craft beer festival

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s Kiesel Park will be transformed to host the city’s largest outdoor festival of the year. Auburn City Fest begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. The free event will feature entertainers, animals and even Aubie the Tiger. Musical performances include Mac...
Last summer, we learned that a pair of well-known local entrepreneurs were in talks to turn the one surviving building of the Edwards Mill complex into a new eatery. The two story brick building, which overlooks the current Mill Park, was to become a wine and tapas place. According to...
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Festival committee members and attendees were ecstatic to enjoy the 45th annual festival on the rivers after not having one since 2019. “We’re getting back to normal, it’s a good day sun shining, the lord is with us and we’re just glad we have a great crowd,” Committee member Faye Smith said.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve seen some pretty cool cars in the Columbus area lately, it’s most likely because of this weekend’s annual Spring Fling Car Show. Car enthusiasts came from all over to check out some of the hottest cars in the Columbus area. Unique Motors Car Club teamed up with Fitness 4.0 for the 5th annual Spring Fling Car Show on Buena Vista Road.
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Kiesel Park in Auburn transformed Saturday to host the city’s largest outdoor festival of the year. The free event included musical performances by Mac Cone, Outside the Line, and the Auburn University Jazz Band. It also featured entertainers, animals, Aubie the Tiger, plus Batman even made an appearance.
Following a successful spring raffle in 2021, the United Way of Southeast Georgia is hosting another Community Spring Raffle!. On April 28, 2022, one lucky winner will be announced. One ticket will be drawn for a Gucci Ophidia GG Medium Tote (value $1,500), graciously donated by Dr. Delan Gaines of...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Whole Foods Market spokesperson has confirmed that the chain company will be closing six of its 530 store locations, two of which are located in Alabama. The two Alabama locations that are closing are in Montgomery, Ala. and Mobile, Ala. The other stores closing are: Tarzana, Cal. Englewood, Chicago, Ill. […]
LAS CRUCES - KRWG Public Media is set to broadcast KRWG’s Beer Confidential Live! at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
“After the last several years of COVID, people are now getting out more and are visiting our local microbreweries,” said Edmundo Resendez, producer of KRWG’s Beer Confidential Live! “To celebrate, we are producing a live on-stage show at the Rio Grande Theatre where the audience will be able to participate in the discussion on the science of beer...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Kiwanis Park Trail at Westgate Park will be closed in early May. The trail will be resurfaced from Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6. The trail will re-open Saturday, May 7. The pavilion and playgrounds will remain open to the public. For more...
LAS CRUCES - The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is accepting entries for lighted floats to participate in the 2022 Electric Light Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Patriotic Spirit and American Dreams.”
The parade will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. It will travel south on Solano Drive, east on Hadley Avenue, and end at Maag Softball Complex.
EUGENE, Ore. — A huge martial arts competition was hosted Saturday at Civic Park. It's a specific style taekwondo and organizers called Saturday a martial arts celebration. Many different types of martial arts were demonstrated. Organizers hope that Saturday's event will allow for future collegiate scholarship opportunities for athletes.
The 29th Annual Cherry Blossom Charity Croquet Tournament is open to everyone who wants to come out for a day of fun and fund-raising for a good cause on Saturday, May 14. Hosted by the Heartland Woman’s Club, the croquet tournament benefits a support group that serves those affected by autism in Henry, Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you are craving a sweet treat today, there is a new spot in Dothan that will offer just that. Crumbl Cookie opened Friday on West Main Street in Dothan. It opened Friday at 8 a-m and will close tonight at midnight. A Dothan resident...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Black Cow in Uptown Columbus exudes a laid-back rustic southern appeal. They provide high-quality, mouth-watering southern comfort meals, from their Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger, which Garden & Gun readers voted "The Best Burger in the South," to their famed Meatloaf and exquisite Steaks. At their bars, sit back, relax, and order one of their unique cocktails or a craft beer.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thunder Beach was back this weekend for its 24th year, but it looked a little different this year. The event held its normal festivities but for the first time, the event featured three nights of live music at Frank Brown Park with some big names pulling in the crowds. […]
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Five Guys' followers share their enthusiasm for food, which is why they never compromise on fresh ingredients made by hand to satisfy your appetite. The cheeseburger is distinguished by American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. Pick as many toppings as you'd like.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — What was once the Old District nightclub on Foster Street in Dothan is now home to home to a brand new storefront that will be open to the community in just a couple of days. What was supposed to take no more than 6-months ended...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth held its 7th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Saturday morning. Each year, there are about 500,000 victims of sexual assault and rape in the united states — and it happens right here at home too in the Wiregrass.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The month of May marks the official opening of the Dothan Leisure Services splash pad for everyone to enjoy during those hot summer days. The splash pad located at the Andrew Belle Community Center on 1270 Lake St in Dothan, is free for anyone to enjoy and will remain open until the end of September.
