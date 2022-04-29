City of Opelika to host craft beer festival

LAS CRUCES - KRWG Public Media is set to broadcast KRWG’s Beer Confidential Live! at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5. “After the last several years of COVID, people are now getting out more and are visiting our local microbreweries,” said Edmundo Resendez, producer of KRWG’s Beer Confidential Live! “To celebrate, we are producing a live on-stage show at the Rio Grande Theatre where the audience will be able to participate in the discussion on the science of beer...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 36 MINUTES AGO