People in three southern US states spotted a sharp fireball streak coming down from the sky, introduced by a loud boom around 8am, which officials and scientists identified as a bright meteor on Thursday.Seen in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi by more than 30 people, the shiny fireball appeared in the sky for a few seconds and was first spotted 54 miles (87km) above the Mississippi river near Alcorn, officials said.Locals said they had heard loud booms in Claiborne County and surrounding areas, according to Nasa.The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Thursday said the noise was caused by the fireball.“After...

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO