FCPS task force on special education to begin meeting mid-May

Buy Now The Frederick County Public Schools central office Staff file photo by Bill Green

A task force examining Frederick County Public Schools’ special education programs in the wake of a Department of Justice investigation will have its first meeting May 17.

FCPS Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe announced in January that he was forming the “Blue Ribbon Task Force.” Its membership was being finalized this week, after about 150 people applied for a spot in the roughly 20-member group, he wrote in an email.

Half of the task force members will be from FCPS’ staff, Markoe wrote in an email, while the other half will be parents and community members.

Dana Falls, FCPS’ director of student services, and Tammie Workman, a longtime educator and a board member of the local nonprofit Ausherman Family Foundation, will be co-chairs of the group, Markoe said.

The task force will look at FCPS’ special education programs and its use of physical restraint after the Department of Justice found the district was breaking the law in its approach to students with disabilities.

According to the DOJ’s probe, FCPS systematically misused restraint and seclusion tactics in its specialized programs for students with emotional, intellectual and physical disabilities. Seclusion has since been banned in the system, but some parents told The Frederick News-Post that their special education students were still suffering from trauma related to the practices.

Falls said the task force would consider possible additions to the district’s programming for special education students and would review its current system.

Meetings will be a “combination of in-person and virtual,” Markoe wrote in an email.

The first meeting will be closed to the public, Falls said, but he said he would ask the group how they felt about opening up subsequent meetings.

“What we want to do is make sure we don’t stifle people’s ideas or thoughts or questions,” he said.

Written materials and presentations from the meetings will be made public, Falls said.

The task force has six meetings scheduled, Falls said. It will meet roughly once a week.

Markoe, his staff and members of the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee — which reviewed some of the applications for the task force — were looking for people who had “expertise/experience in the areas of restraint and specialized programs,” Markoe wrote.

During the timeframe covered by the DOJ investigation — the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, as well as the first half of the 2019-20 school year — FCPS performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students, the agency found.

Eighty-nine percent of those incidents took place at three schools: Lewistown Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary and Rock Creek School.

Lewistown and Spring Ridge are the only elementary schools in the county that host the Pyramid program, which serves students with significant social and emotional needs. Rock Creek is a specialty school that exclusively serves students with severe intellectual, physical and emotional disabilities.

Falls, who came to the district about three years ago from Carroll County Public Schools, said he hoped the diverse perspectives on the task force would allow the FCPS staff to better understand “gaps that we might not see” in the system’s approach to these students.

“When you have been with programs for a long time, you can kind of pigeonhole your thinking,” he said. “You can lose creativity.”