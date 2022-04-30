ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

FCPS task force on special education to begin meeting mid-May

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SwbA_0fOYaFPT00
Buy Now The Frederick County Public Schools central office Staff file photo by Bill Green

A task force examining Frederick County Public Schools’ special education programs in the wake of a Department of Justice investigation will have its first meeting May 17.

FCPS Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe announced in January that he was forming the “Blue Ribbon Task Force.” Its membership was being finalized this week, after about 150 people applied for a spot in the roughly 20-member group, he wrote in an email.

Half of the task force members will be from FCPS’ staff, Markoe wrote in an email, while the other half will be parents and community members.

Dana Falls, FCPS’ director of student services, and Tammie Workman, a longtime educator and a board member of the local nonprofit Ausherman Family Foundation, will be co-chairs of the group, Markoe said.

The task force will look at FCPS’ special education programs and its use of physical restraint after the Department of Justice found the district was breaking the law in its approach to students with disabilities.

According to the DOJ’s probe, FCPS systematically misused restraint and seclusion tactics in its specialized programs for students with emotional, intellectual and physical disabilities. Seclusion has since been banned in the system, but some parents told The Frederick News-Post that their special education students were still suffering from trauma related to the practices.

Falls said the task force would consider possible additions to the district’s programming for special education students and would review its current system.

Meetings will be a “combination of in-person and virtual,” Markoe wrote in an email.

The first meeting will be closed to the public, Falls said, but he said he would ask the group how they felt about opening up subsequent meetings.

“What we want to do is make sure we don’t stifle people’s ideas or thoughts or questions,” he said.

Written materials and presentations from the meetings will be made public, Falls said.

The task force has six meetings scheduled, Falls said. It will meet roughly once a week.

Markoe, his staff and members of the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee — which reviewed some of the applications for the task force — were looking for people who had “expertise/experience in the areas of restraint and specialized programs,” Markoe wrote.

During the timeframe covered by the DOJ investigation — the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, as well as the first half of the 2019-20 school year — FCPS performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students, the agency found.

Eighty-nine percent of those incidents took place at three schools: Lewistown Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary and Rock Creek School.

Lewistown and Spring Ridge are the only elementary schools in the county that host the Pyramid program, which serves students with significant social and emotional needs. Rock Creek is a specialty school that exclusively serves students with severe intellectual, physical and emotional disabilities.

Falls, who came to the district about three years ago from Carroll County Public Schools, said he hoped the diverse perspectives on the task force would allow the FCPS staff to better understand “gaps that we might not see” in the system’s approach to these students.

“When you have been with programs for a long time, you can kind of pigeonhole your thinking,” he said. “You can lose creativity.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Frederick News-Post

FCC seeking applicants for music scholarship program

Frederick Community College is offering music scholarships to school-aged children. The Shields Music Scholarship Awards allow children ages 6 through 14 to take lessons in piano, woodwinds, brass, strings, guitar, percussion, and voice from FCC music department faculty members. The college has offered the program since 2000. “This unique opportunity...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Is Joining Dozens Of Other School Districts In Suing A Vape Company

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the largest school districts in Maryland is cracking down on vape company Juul Labs.    Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Monday it is suing the maker of vaping products, alleging the company is marketing to children and putting their health at risk.    The school system’s attorney, Phil Federico, says this lawsuit is about protecting the students who say the epidemic of vaping has created “this whole generation of young people who are now addicted to nicotine.”    Anne Arundel County Public Schools is joining dozens of other school districts in suing Juul Labs, including Chicago, with Federico’s law firm...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
The Frederick News-Post

Speakers call for Frederick County to maintain current property tax rate

Some Frederick County residents on Tuesday called on the County Council to maintain the current property tax rate. The county’s proposed real property tax rate for the next fiscal year — $1.06 per $100 of assessed value — has remained the same since 2014. That’s when the last Board of County Commissioners voted for the rate before the shift to a charter form of government, said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Health officials concerned COVID-19 treatment options are going unused

Maryland health officials are concerned an important new treatment option for COVID-19 is going unused as the metrics increase. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. State and local medical facilities are pushing the use of the drug Paxlovid as a treatment for...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Justice#Doj
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

Cemetery preservation workshop launches in Frederick

Christian Eckstein was a saloon keeper, father of six and a German immigrant. He lived with his wife, Elizabeth, on North Market Street in Frederick. No one in the group of preservation enthusiasts surrounding his grave Saturday afternoon knew his story until they lifted up Eckstein’s headstone in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The effort marked the launch of nonprofit Preservation Maryland’s statewide cemetery preservation program. Workshops will be held in numerous counties over the next year, funded by the Rural Maryland Council.
FREDERICK, MD
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick residents hear about options for new west side library

Residents of the west side of Frederick on Monday renewed their calls for a library branch in their community, especially for children. They shared their thoughts with Frederick County officials during a town hall meeting about the county’s plans to build a branch in that part of the city. Residents emphasized that they want the branch to be within walking distance of schools and homes, so children can easily access it.
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Maryland Reporter

Top Paying Medical Jobs in Maryland 2022

There are many different reasons why people decide to forge a career in the medical sector in Maryland. This is a sector that offers a wide range of career opportunities for those who are committed, dedicated, and have ambition. It is also a sector where you get to use your skills and commitment to help other people and provide an essential service. Making sure you work toward getting the right qualifications and using resume templates to create the ideal resume can help you to secure a career in this industry.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland MVA to Resume Standard Testing Operations on June 6

GLEN BURNIE, Md.– Beginning in June, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will end temporary modifications to its driving test that were put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, June 6, the road test portion of non-commercial driver’s skills tests will resume with a driver’s licensing agent inside the vehicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
263
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy