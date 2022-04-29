ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Oakley Woman Still Missing After Three Months, But Police Have Identified Person of Interest

SFist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe disappeared in late January, and after months without leads, Oakley police have released surveillance video of someone they think may be involved with the disappearance. On Thursday, police in the East Bay city of Oakley announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with “pertinent information”...

sfist.com

Related
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
KRON4 News

Oakland Police find missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have found Aniyah Marie Nelson, according to a tweet the department sent Friday shortly after 8 a.m. “Thank you to our community and media partners, Aniyah Nelson is no longer a #Missing Person,” the tweet stated. “She has been safely located.” The original story follows: OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — […]
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man dead in possible racing crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$1M in jewelry stolen from JC Penney, Sam's Club in California: AG

OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of $1 million in jewelry has been stolen from JC Penney and Sam's Club stores throughout California, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday. The suspects entered stores by breaking and entering though exterior doors and stealing high-end jewelry in Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, and Tulare counties, Bonta said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Being Drunk and High While She Taught in Class

A teacher in Northern California was arrested this week after allegedly teaching class while under the influence of alcohol, prescription drugs, and cannabis. San Francisco-based news station KRON 4 reports Teagen Leonhart, a 46-year-old teacher at Terra Linda High School in San Rafael, California, was booked into Marin County Jail on Wednesday on charges of public intoxication and child endangerment.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
The Independent

Alabama corrections officer and capital murder suspect missing after claiming to go to mental health exam

An Alabama corrections officer and an inmate accused of capital murder have gone missing after the female officer claimed she was taking him to a mental health evaluation.Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White and suspected killer Casey Cole White vanished without a trace on Friday morning after leaving the local jail together, according to authorities.The sheriff’s office said that Ms White, who is no relation to the inmate, picked him up from the detention centre at around 9.30am claiming that she was to take him for a mental health evaluation at Lauderdale County Courthouse.She told...
HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Says Plea Deal For Man That Killed Her Parents In Stockton DUI Crash Is ‘Slap In The Face’

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A family devastated by a double fatal DUI that happened in Stockton last November says they feel victimized again, this time, by the courts. The driver entered into a plea agreement. Now, the family is speaking out about the amount of time he may serve behind bars and why they think it’s not enough. Anxiety-ridden, Tamera Trotter, was holding family tight as she walked into the San Joaquin County courthouse, prepared to hear a judge sentence the man who killed her parents. “The plea deal is he’ll receive anywhere from 12 months up to two years,” she said, and added,...
STOCKTON, CA

