Hartford, CT

Superintendent Update - April 29, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for your partnership. Please see below some important news and updates. <NEW> Climate & Culture Survey for Families Now Open!. We are asking that all our parents or guardians complete the HPS Spring 2022: Culture and Climate Survey by May 31, 2022. Your contribution matters! Your feedback will help...

NBC Connecticut

District Monitoring Students Writing ‘Death Notes' in Middletown

Middletown Public Schools is being vigilant after students started mimicking an anime series and began writing death notes, according to a statement from the district. District officials said with the increasing popularity of the Netflix animal series, "Death Note," which is based off of a graphic novel of the same title, there appears to be an uptick in students mimicking what they are seeing in the show.
Stamford Advocate

CT preschool teachers would get raises in bill that passes Senate

HARTFORD — Preschool teachers would get sharp increases in pay and more school psychologists, nurses and social workers would be recruited under legislation approved in the Senate on Thursday that would also enhance the recruitment of minority teachers and train more school personnel in using opioid antidotes. A total...
CBS New York

Connecticut accepting online applications for utility bill assistance

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut is now accepting joint online applications for assistance from families struggling to pay their heating and water bills.Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday the deadline to apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will be extended by one month.Residents can now apply by June 30."For years, we have offered assistance for these programs through only paper-based and in-person applications. Today marks a major step towards making it simpler and easier for residents to apply for heating and water assistance," Lamont said. "I know that rising energy prices are hitting low-income families especially hard. This program is designed to provide relief."Click here for more information and to apply.
Eyewitness News

Annual Daffodil Festival returns in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Meriden Daffodil Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. The festival was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands are enjoying all the festivities and the beautiful weather at Hubbard Park. As the world trends toward normalcy, festival goers are eagerly returning to...
New Britain Herald

Hoops for Homeless bounces back for communal giving records

NEW BRITAIN – The three-on-three Hoops for Homeless basketball tourney returned after a two-year hiatus to Central Park to raise around $15,000 for area youth in need Saturday. Joe Vaverchak, co-founder of the event and The McKinney-Vento Homeless liaison, said the tournament was started 10 years ago and this...
