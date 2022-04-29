ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Meta Store": Facebook parent-company to launch first in-person retail store

By Esther Lo
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGAME, Calif. - Facebook's parent company, Meta, will be launching its first brick and mortar store next week in Burlingame, Meta announced. The "Meta Store" is...

