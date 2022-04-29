ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May Sports Betting Calendar: PGA Championship, NHL playoffs and Kentucky Derby

 2 days ago
Get your mint julep’s ready, because it’s May and that means horse racing season is upon us. Here’s your guide on what to bet this month, and nothing brings out the big spenders quite like Triple Crown races, beginning with the Kentucky Derby early in the month and Preakness Stakes later.

The NBA Playoffs also continue, with the second round giving way to the conference finals later in the month. And the Stanley Cup Playoff will get underway too, as the NHL looks to crown a champion.

Below is a look at all of these events and more coming up in May.

Odds via Tipico

May 1

NBA Conference Semifinals begin

  • NBA Finals Favorite: Golden State Warriors +300

NASCAR: DuraMax Drydene 400 (Dover)

  • Favorite: Kyle Larson +480

May 2

NHL Playoffs begin

  • Stanley Cup Favorite: Colorado Avalanche +350

MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (May 2-4)

May 3

UEFA Champions League Semifinals (2nd Leg: Liverpool leads 2-0)

  • Villareal (+380) vs. Liverpool (-145)

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-4)

May 7

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol (light heavyweight title)

  • Favorite: Alvarez (-500)

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje (lightweight title)

  • Favorite: Oliveira (-175)

May 22

NASCAR All-Star Race

English Premier League: Season Finale

Italian Serie A: Season Finale

May 28

UEFA Champions League: Final

Boxing: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero (lightweight title)

  • Favorite: Davis (-1600)

May 29

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500

NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

My 1053 WJLT

Your Guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May means only one thing to Kentuckians – it’s Kentucky Derby time, ya’ll!. Historically dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is all about the horses, yes, but it’s also become an enormously popular experience that highlights the importance of big hats, bourbon, and betting.
DERBY, IN
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner unveils picks

Classic Causeway is one of the latest additions to the 2022 Kentucky Derby field after initially pulling out following an 11th-place showing at the Florida Derby. Trainer Brian Lynch did an about-face, however, and ultimately chose to target the 148th Run for the Roses. Betting on a horse coming off a disappointing race is a difficult proposition, but it could also make for one of the most dramatic Kentucky Derby finishes in recent memory. Among the current 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, Classic Causeway has the fastest career half-mile at 46.68 seconds. Cyberknife, who is 22-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, is next at 46.82, while Messier (6-1) is third at 46.84. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
WHIO Dayton

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Kentucky Derby Notes and Workouts for 4/30/22

Pletcher Contingent Avoids Incident in Final Derby Works. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is known for his cool demeanor, but the seven-time Eclipse Award winner had his heart skip a beat on April 30 as his Kentucky Derby (G1) contenders put in their final serious moves at Churchill Downs in preparation for the first leg of the Triple Crown.
SPORTS
Charles Oliveira
Kyle Larson
KVIA

Jockeys with the most Kentucky Derby wins

Audacious hats, mint juleps, and … thoroughbreds. The anticipation of the revelry that makes up the Kentucky Derby has been going strong since its 1875 inception. Each year, it is the first event of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing series, which also includes Maryland’s Preakness Stakes and the New York’s Belmont Stakes.
SPORTS
Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
Predicting the first round of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

This is it, hockey fans! The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin this evening on Monday, May 2!. The most wonderful time of the year for hockey fans is finally upon us after a long 82-game regular season. Whether you’re a casual hockey fan or a hardcore nerd, the NHL playoffs offer something for everyone. And especially this year, when the NHL’s playoff format is back to normal after two years of pandemic related changes.
NHL
Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA May 2 playoff breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews the NBA’s two-game playoff betting card Monday, May 2. Monday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA playoff betting slate:. Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat. Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns. Bet Slippin’ Monday playoff bets:. Miami Heat -7.5...
NBA
MMA Junkie Radio #3255: Recapping Vera, Arlovski, Dawson and more at UFC on ESPN 35

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,255, the lads took a look back at UFC on ESPN 35 and Marlon Vera’s big win, Andrei Arlovski’s controversial victory in the co-main event and Grant Dawson’s rise. They also discussed judging issues, referee issues and the return of Henry Cejudo to the USADA pooll.
UFC
Pass or fail: Grading 49ers' 2022 NFL draft

The 49ers attacked the 2022 NFL draft differently than any draft of the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan tenure. They didn’t make any trades and stood pat with their nine picks. None of their selections are the type that shows urgency in getting production this year. In fact, it wouldn’t be...
NFL
WHAS11

'I’ve been expecting big things', Kentucky Derby back to full capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby is the next major sporting event to move a step closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions. After fluctuating dates and crowds, Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions on Saturday, raising hopes of getting back to 150,000 or more beneath the Twin Spires.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aggies basketball lands big-time transfer

Ever since Buzz Williams’ Aggie basketball team came up one shot short of an NIT championship in the 2021-2022 season, they’ve taken some hits. First, star guard Quenton Jackson declared for the 2022 NBA draft, then Hassan Diarra and Aaron Cash entered the transfer portal. But the Aggie hoops program got some good news Monday as Julius Marble, a Dallas native, and 6-foot-9, 245 pound power forward transfer from Michigan State, announced that the next step in his career would be in taken in College Station as a member of Williams’ squad. Marble played in all 36 games for the Spartans last...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
