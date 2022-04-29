May Sports Betting Calendar: PGA Championship, NHL playoffs and Kentucky Derby

Get your mint julep’s ready, because it’s May and that means horse racing season is upon us. Here’s your guide on what to bet this month, and nothing brings out the big spenders quite like Triple Crown races, beginning with the Kentucky Derby early in the month and Preakness Stakes later.

The NBA Playoffs also continue, with the second round giving way to the conference finals later in the month. And the Stanley Cup Playoff will get underway too, as the NHL looks to crown a champion.

Below is a look at all of these events and more coming up in May.

May 1

NBA Conference Semifinals begin

NBA Finals Favorite: Golden State Warriors +300

NASCAR: DuraMax Drydene 400 (Dover)

Favorite: Kyle Larson +480

May 2

NHL Playoffs begin

Stanley Cup Favorite: Colorado Avalanche +350

MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (May 2-4)

May 3

UEFA Champions League Semifinals (2nd Leg: Liverpool leads 2-0)

Villareal (+380) vs. Liverpool (-145)

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-4)

May 7

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol (light heavyweight title)

Favorite: Alvarez (-500)

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje (lightweight title)

Favorite: Oliveira (-175)

May 22

NASCAR All-Star Race

English Premier League: Season Finale

Italian Serie A: Season Finale

May 28

UEFA Champions League: Final

Boxing: Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero (lightweight title)

Favorite: Davis (-1600)

May 29

IndyCar: Indianapolis 500

NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte)

