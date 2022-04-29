Sports Betting Futures: World Series, MVP and Cy Young odds entering May

Whether you’re in to betting or not, futures odds are a good way to gauge how a team or player is expected to perform based on recent trends and available information. Now that the first month of the Major League Baseball season is nearing an end, below is a look at the teams and players who’ve stayed firm as championship or award favorites, or emerged from longer odds at the start of the season.

All odds are from Tipico Sportsbook.

World Series odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +480 Toronto Blue Jays +700 New York Mets +750 New York Yankees +1000 Houston Astros +1000 Chicago White Sox +1200 Tampa Bay Rays +1300 Atlanta Braves +1300 Milwaukee Brewers +1300 San Diego Padres +1500 San Francisco Giants +1500 St. Louis Cardinals +2000 Philadelphia Phillies +2000 Boston Red Sox +3000 Seattle Mariners +3000 Los Angeles Angels +3000 Minnesota Twins +4000 Cleveland Guardians +6000 Detroit Tigers +6000 Miami Marlins +7000 Colorado Rockies +9000 Kansas City Royals +10000 Chicago Cubs +10000 Oakland Athletics +20000 Texas Rangers +20000 Washington Nationals +20000 Cincinnati Reds +30000 Arizona Diamondbacks +30000 Pittsburgh Pirates +40000 Baltimore Orioles +50000

AL MVP odds

Shohei Ohtani +300 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +380 Mike Trout +350 Jose Ramirez +1300 Byron Buxton +1300 Luis Robert +1500 Aaron Judge +2000 Rafael Devers +2000 Wander Franco +2000 Bo Bichette +4000 Yordan Alvarez +4000

NL MVP odds

Juan Soto +380 Ronald Acuna Jr. +700 Francisco Lindor +1000 Bryce Harper +1200 Trea Turner +1300 Nolan Arenado +1300 Freddie Freeman +1500 Mookie Betts +2000 Austin Riley +2000 Manny Machado +2000 Matt Olson +2000

AL Cy Young odds

Shane Bieber +650 Justin Verlander +700 Gerrit Cole +900 Dylan Cease +1000 Kevin Gausman +1300 Shane Mcclanaham +1300 Alek Manoah +1300 Shohei Ohtani +1500 Robbie Ray +2000 Lucas Giolito +2000 Noah Syndergaard +2000

NL Cy Young odds

Max Scherzer +550 Carlos Rodon +550 Corbin Burnes +600 Walker Buehler +1000 Brandon Woodruff +1300 Clayton Kershaw +1300 Zach Wheeler +2000 Max Fried +2000 Logan Webb +2000 Sandy Alcantara +2000

