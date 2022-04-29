Sports Betting Futures: World Series, MVP and Cy Young odds entering May
Whether you’re in to betting or not, futures odds are a good way to gauge how a team or player is expected to perform based on recent trends and available information. Now that the first month of the Major League Baseball season is nearing an end, below is a look at the teams and players who’ve stayed firm as championship or award favorites, or emerged from longer odds at the start of the season.
All odds are from Tipico Sportsbook.
World Series odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +480
- Toronto Blue Jays +700
- New York Mets +750
- New York Yankees +1000
- Houston Astros +1000
- Chicago White Sox +1200
- Tampa Bay Rays +1300
- Atlanta Braves +1300
- Milwaukee Brewers +1300
- San Diego Padres +1500
- San Francisco Giants +1500
- St. Louis Cardinals +2000
- Philadelphia Phillies +2000
- Boston Red Sox +3000
- Seattle Mariners +3000
- Los Angeles Angels +3000
- Minnesota Twins +4000
- Cleveland Guardians +6000
- Detroit Tigers +6000
- Miami Marlins +7000
- Colorado Rockies +9000
- Kansas City Royals +10000
- Chicago Cubs +10000
- Oakland Athletics +20000
- Texas Rangers +20000
- Washington Nationals +20000
- Cincinnati Reds +30000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +30000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +40000
- Baltimore Orioles +50000
AL MVP odds
- Shohei Ohtani +300
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +380
- Mike Trout +350
- Jose Ramirez +1300
- Byron Buxton +1300
- Luis Robert +1500
- Aaron Judge +2000
- Rafael Devers +2000
- Wander Franco +2000
- Bo Bichette +4000
- Yordan Alvarez +4000
NL MVP odds
- Juan Soto +380
- Ronald Acuna Jr. +700
- Francisco Lindor +1000
- Bryce Harper +1200
- Trea Turner +1300
- Nolan Arenado +1300
- Freddie Freeman +1500
- Mookie Betts +2000
- Austin Riley +2000
- Manny Machado +2000
- Matt Olson +2000
AL Cy Young odds
- Shane Bieber +650
- Justin Verlander +700
- Gerrit Cole +900
- Dylan Cease +1000
- Kevin Gausman +1300
- Shane Mcclanaham +1300
- Alek Manoah +1300
- Shohei Ohtani +1500
- Robbie Ray +2000
- Lucas Giolito +2000
- Noah Syndergaard +2000
NL Cy Young odds
- Max Scherzer +550
- Carlos Rodon +550
- Corbin Burnes +600
- Walker Buehler +1000
- Brandon Woodruff +1300
- Clayton Kershaw +1300
- Zach Wheeler +2000
- Max Fried +2000
- Logan Webb +2000
- Sandy Alcantara +2000
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).
