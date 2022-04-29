ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sports Betting Futures: World Series, MVP and Cy Young odds entering May

By Prince J. Grimes
Whether you’re in to betting or not, futures odds are a good way to gauge how a team or player is expected to perform based on recent trends and available information. Now that the first month of the Major League Baseball season is nearing an end, below is a look at the teams and players who’ve stayed firm as championship or award favorites, or emerged from longer odds at the start of the season.

All odds are from Tipico Sportsbook.

World Series odds

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers +480
  2. Toronto Blue Jays +700
  3. New York Mets +750
  4. New York Yankees +1000
  5. Houston Astros +1000
  6. Chicago White Sox +1200
  7. Tampa Bay Rays +1300
  8. Atlanta Braves +1300
  9. Milwaukee Brewers +1300
  10. San Diego Padres +1500
  11. San Francisco Giants +1500
  12. St. Louis Cardinals +2000
  13. Philadelphia Phillies +2000
  14. Boston Red Sox +3000
  15. Seattle Mariners +3000
  16. Los Angeles Angels +3000
  17. Minnesota Twins +4000
  18. Cleveland Guardians +6000
  19. Detroit Tigers +6000
  20. Miami Marlins +7000
  21. Colorado Rockies +9000
  22. Kansas City Royals +10000
  23. Chicago Cubs +10000
  24. Oakland Athletics +20000
  25. Texas Rangers +20000
  26. Washington Nationals +20000
  27. Cincinnati Reds +30000
  28. Arizona Diamondbacks +30000
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates +40000
  30. Baltimore Orioles +50000

AL MVP odds

  1. Shohei Ohtani +300
  2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +380
  3. Mike Trout +350
  4. Jose Ramirez +1300
  5. Byron Buxton +1300
  6. Luis Robert +1500
  7. Aaron Judge +2000
  8. Rafael Devers +2000
  9. Wander Franco +2000
  10. Bo Bichette +4000
  11. Yordan Alvarez +4000

NL MVP odds

  1. Juan Soto +380
  2. Ronald Acuna Jr. +700
  3. Francisco Lindor +1000
  4. Bryce Harper +1200
  5. Trea Turner +1300
  6. Nolan Arenado +1300
  7. Freddie Freeman +1500
  8. Mookie Betts +2000
  9. Austin Riley +2000
  10. Manny Machado +2000
  11. Matt Olson +2000

AL Cy Young odds

  1. Shane Bieber +650
  2. Justin Verlander +700
  3. Gerrit Cole +900
  4. Dylan Cease +1000
  5. Kevin Gausman +1300
  6. Shane Mcclanaham +1300
  7. Alek Manoah +1300
  8. Shohei Ohtani +1500
  9. Robbie Ray +2000
  10. Lucas Giolito +2000
  11. Noah Syndergaard +2000

NL Cy Young odds

  1. Max Scherzer +550
  2. Carlos Rodon +550
  3. Corbin Burnes +600
  4. Walker Buehler +1000
  5. Brandon Woodruff +1300
  6. Clayton Kershaw +1300
  7. Zach Wheeler +2000
  8. Max Fried +2000
  9. Logan Webb +2000
  10. Sandy Alcantara +2000

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

