Artist reimagines Elden Ring characters as stylish trendsetters

If there’s one thing Elden Ring is missing, it’s college hipsters sporting flashy threads. Thankfully, one fan artist isn’t leaving this injustice to everyone’s imagination.

An artist that goes by Jiro on social media has come up with some wild illustrations that reimagine several Elden Ring characters as if they were living in the present day (Thanks, GamesRadar). Not only that, they clearly have several Björk albums on vinyl and love A24 films. Seriously, make it through Ranni’s quest and try telling me she wouldn’t love The Northman. You can’t.

Melina and Rya would have similar tastes. At least, that’s what the vibes these drawings give off.

All kidding aside, these are some brilliant mock-ups by Jiro. They’re a fan of Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls, and Bloodborne as well, taking key characters from those games and coming up with similar new-age designs.

The Emerald Herald would totally be a skater girl, as she regularly says “see ya later, boy” whenever you leave Mjula (in my head).

The Doll from Bloodborne is probably my favorite of these. She looks glammed up for a night out at some fancy martini bar.

Elden Ring’s community is regularly creating wonderful stuff like this. Be it absurd playstyles or old-school Game Boy demakes. FromSoftware’s latest is a tough nut to crack, but once you do, there are oodles of inspiring sights in the Lands Between.

