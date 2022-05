The Mariners may only be three games into a nine-game road trip, but with everything that has happened in that time, it feels more like a full week. On Tuesday, the Mariners appeared to be off to a fantastic start to the trip with the offense scoring eight runs in Game 1 against the Rays. By the end of the first series Thursday, though, they had added just three runs to that total.

