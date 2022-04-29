ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Diluting Gasoline With Water Save Money?

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gas stations have always been accused of diluting gasoline with water. But can you mix water and gas in your fuel tank to stretch out you gas station...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 518

Joan Young
2d ago

You people are really lacking brains if you think adding water to gasoline will allow your engine to work! It will definately kill your engine. If you think water is a good idea, try Karo syrup!

Reply(23)
344
diane vaughan
2d ago

Not highly recommended but, should you feel it is absolutely necessary in order to make that gas go further then make sure you hold a lighter up to your tank just to be sure you get the mix just right.

Reply(9)
116
Kim Rice
1d ago

I find it hard to believe that anybody even asks that question. but then again, you have to warn people to not eat the urinal cakes also.

Reply(6)
52
