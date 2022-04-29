ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden Criticizes Florida Sen. Rick Scott's 'Plan to Rescue America'

By Corina Cappabianca
mynews13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — For months, Democrats have been railing against what Sen. Rick Scott calls his "11-Point Plan to Rescue America." Florida Sen. Rick Scott has released an "11-Point Plan to Rescue America" Among other things, the plan proposes implementing a minimum tax on all Americans. President Joe Biden...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 15

Harrisblewbiden
2d ago

Biden dont have a leg to stand on and criticize anyone everything he's done to this point is failing were falling into a recession despite him inheriting the greatest economy we've ever had

Reply
5
Mark Lamphere
2d ago

Can' t trust this guy, 30 million of his own money to land a job that pays under 200k per year.

Reply(2)
6
