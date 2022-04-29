ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickett's path from Pitt to the Steelers a lengthy journey

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett did the math 16 months ago. It was pretty simple. The University of Pittsburgh quarterback could have entered the 2021 draft and taken his chances, knowing he likely wouldn't have heard his name called until the third day. It was tempting. At one...

