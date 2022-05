BERKLEY — For Berkley resident Maria Viveiros Ferreira, owner of Everlasting Charm Cabinetry & Furniture Refinishing, business has been booming since she went into business. In 2016, Ferreira had the urge to paint and resell an older piece of furniture. She heard about chalk paint as a good option to achieve a worn, distressed or vintage look without sanding or priming. For Christmas that year, her family gave her a can of Annie Sloan chalk paint, and she got to work.

