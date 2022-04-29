ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA City Council Votes To Create Info Portal For Rent Stabilized Tenants

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles City Council took steps today to create an online public portal for tenants in rent-stabilized units to see information about their unit and dispute the rent amount if needed.

``Why is this important? The majority of our city's apartments are rent-stabilized -- they're covered by the rent stabilization ordinance -- but studies have found that more than a quarter of people had rent increases that were higher than the allowable maximum and that more than a third didn't know that they were living in rent-stabilized units,'' said Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who introduced the motion.

The motion authorizes the Los Angeles Housing Department to amend its Rent Registry Program contract with Cask NX, LLC to have it create ``a one-stop-shop for landlords and tenants'' where landlords can report rent amounts, tenants can view registration information about their unit and dispute rent amounts if necessary.

The motion passed 10-0.

