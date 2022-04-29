First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado

A Colorado prison inmate has tested positive for bird flu in the first recent confirmed case of a human infected with the disease that has resulted in the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys, but federal officials say they see little threat to the general public.

The man who tested positive was in a prerelease program and was helping to remove chickens from a farm in Montrose, where the avian influenza virus had been detected, an official from the Colorado Department of Agriculture said. He is incarcerated at a corrections facility in Delta County.

The man, who was under age 40, reported fatigue for a few days but has since recovered, state health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said in a statement.

He was isolated and is being treated with an antiviral drug. Other people involved in the bird removal operation in Montrose have tested negative, but they are being retested out of an abundance of caution.

The CDC is monitoring the bird flu virus for genetic changes, which could indicate the virus is adapting to spread more readily from birds to people or other mammals.

The announcement of the man's infection came hours after Bureau of Land Management officials said an influenza virus had caused the deaths of nearly 100 wild horses at a BLM holding facility at the Department of Corrections in Cañon City, 36 miles west of Pueblo.

That was "an unrelated virus in an unrelated facility" to the avian influenza virus in Montrose, Colorado Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Olga Robak told The Chieftain.

The current strain of bird flu, H5N1, was first detected in Colorado in March, when several sick and dead Snow and Ross's geese were recovered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife at Jumbo Reservoir in Sedgwick County, in northeastern Colorado.

Despite poultry shows, sales and competitions in Colorado being immediately suspended for backyard owners, the virus began spreading among backyard and commercial flocks in the state. The Montrose outbreak led to a quarantine order in parts of Montrose and Delta Counties to limit movement of birds in and out of the area.

The virus has been found in birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states. More than 35 million chickens and turkeys have been killed and removed to avoid spread, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

The CDC said it has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people who have been exposed to H5N1-infected birds but the infection in Delta County was the only confirmed case to date.

It was possible the man only had the virus present in his nose but that his body was not infected, the CDC said.

Colorado public health officials said repeat testing on the man was negative for influenza, but a positive nasal swab test meets the agency's criteria for considering it an infection.

"The appropriate public health response at this time is to assume this is an infection and take actions to contain and treat," the CDC statement said.

