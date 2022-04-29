ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado

By David Pitt
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLDVc_0fOYJVbc00

A Colorado prison inmate has tested positive for bird flu in the first recent confirmed case of a human infected with the disease that has resulted in the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys, but federal officials say they see little threat to the general public.

The man who tested positive was in a prerelease program and was helping to remove chickens from a farm in Montrose, where the avian influenza virus had been detected, an official from the Colorado Department of Agriculture said. He is incarcerated at a corrections facility in Delta County.

The man, who was under age 40, reported fatigue for a few days but has since recovered, state health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said in a statement.

He was isolated and is being treated with an antiviral drug. Other people involved in the bird removal operation in Montrose have tested negative, but they are being retested out of an abundance of caution.

The CDC is monitoring the bird flu virus for genetic changes, which could indicate the virus is adapting to spread more readily from birds to people or other mammals.

The announcement of the man's infection came hours after Bureau of Land Management officials said an influenza virus had caused the deaths of nearly 100 wild horses at a BLM holding facility at the Department of Corrections in Cañon City, 36 miles west of Pueblo.

That was "an unrelated virus in an unrelated facility" to the avian influenza virus in Montrose, Colorado Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Olga Robak told The Chieftain.

More: Flu virus killed 95 wild horses at Bureau of Land Management facility in Cañon City

The current strain of bird flu, H5N1, was first detected in Colorado in March, when several sick and dead Snow and Ross's geese were recovered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife at Jumbo Reservoir in Sedgwick County, in northeastern Colorado.

Despite poultry shows, sales and competitions in Colorado being immediately suspended for backyard owners, the virus began spreading among backyard and commercial flocks in the state. The Montrose outbreak led to a quarantine order in parts of Montrose and Delta Counties to limit movement of birds in and out of the area.

The virus has been found in birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states. More than 35 million chickens and turkeys have been killed and removed to avoid spread, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

More: Colorado suspends all poultry events after avian influenza is found in geese

The CDC said it has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people who have been exposed to H5N1-infected birds but the infection in Delta County was the only confirmed case to date.

It was possible the man only had the virus present in his nose but that his body was not infected, the CDC said.

Colorado public health officials said repeat testing on the man was negative for influenza, but a positive nasal swab test meets the agency's criteria for considering it an infection.

"The appropriate public health response at this time is to assume this is an infection and take actions to contain and treat," the CDC statement said.

This article has been edited to add background and details provided by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Land Management.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, CO
City
Canon City, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Health
Montrose, CO
Government
City
Montrose, CO
Delta County, CO
Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
Canon City, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Delta County, CO
Health
Montrose, CO
Health
City
Cañon City, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Bird Flu#Wild Birds#Cdc#Bureau Of Land Management#Blm
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
639
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy