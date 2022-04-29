DeSales University alum brings a bit of Ukrainian culture to new generation of students

HOLON, Israel (AP) — Five-year-old Karina Andreiko wasn’t hurt in the war in Ukraine. In some ways, she was saved because of it. Stressed by the long search for why her daughter was smaller than other kids — and by the war with Russia — Karina’s mother last month sought help from an Israeli field hospital about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the family’s home near the Ukrainian-Polish border. A doctor there listened to Karina’s heart, heard a murmur and conducted an ultrasound. The diagnosis was a congenital defect between Karina’s heart chambers treatable with a simple procedure available in Israel, but not in Ukraine, doctors said.

