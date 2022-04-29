ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

DeSales University alum brings a bit of Ukrainian culture to new generation of students

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A DeSales University alumnus with ties to Ukraine is bringing the country's culture to a new generation of students. Kristine Izak...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Circus artists in Southampton after escaping war in Ukraine

Two circus artists who fled the war in Ukraine have found safety, and work, in the UK and are due to start performing this weekend. Husband and wife Tatiana Kundyk and Henry Ayala are both performers with Circus Extreme which is in Southampton. Ms Kundyk was visiting her parents in...
WORLD
UPI News

Ukraine says Russian forces looted Melitopol museum of Scythian gold

April 30 (UPI) -- Russian forces stormed the Melitopol Museum of Local History and stole rare Scythian gold artifacts, according to officials in Ukraine. "The orcs have taken hold of our Scythian gold," Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said, according to Ukrinform -- the nation's information and news agency. "This is...
MUSEUMS
The Associated Press

Ukrainian girl, 5, gets lifesaving heart treatment in Israel

HOLON, Israel (AP) — Five-year-old Karina Andreiko wasn’t hurt in the war in Ukraine. In some ways, she was saved because of it. Stressed by the long search for why her daughter was smaller than other kids — and by the war with Russia — Karina’s mother last month sought help from an Israeli field hospital about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the family’s home near the Ukrainian-Polish border. A doctor there listened to Karina’s heart, heard a murmur and conducted an ultrasound. The diagnosis was a congenital defect between Karina’s heart chambers treatable with a simple procedure available in Israel, but not in Ukraine, doctors said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desales University#Ukrainian Culture#Ukrainian Dance#Generation

Comments / 0

Community Policy