DeSales University alum brings a bit of Ukrainian culture to new generation of students

Two circus artists who fled the war in Ukraine have found safety, and work, in the UK and are due to start performing this weekend. Husband and wife Tatiana Kundyk and Henry Ayala are both performers with Circus Extreme which is in Southampton. Ms Kundyk was visiting her parents in...
April 30 (UPI) -- Russian forces stormed the Melitopol Museum of Local History and stole rare Scythian gold artifacts, according to officials in Ukraine. "The orcs have taken hold of our Scythian gold," Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said, according to Ukrinform -- the nation's information and news agency. "This is...
HOLON, Israel (AP) — Five-year-old Karina Andreiko wasn’t hurt in the war in Ukraine. In some ways, she was saved because of it. Stressed by the long search for why her daughter was smaller than other kids — and by the war with Russia — Karina’s mother last month sought help from an Israeli field hospital about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the family’s home near the Ukrainian-Polish border. A doctor there listened to Karina’s heart, heard a murmur and conducted an ultrasound. The diagnosis was a congenital defect between Karina’s heart chambers treatable with a simple procedure available in Israel, but not in Ukraine, doctors said.
And finally today, since the Russian invasion, Ukrainian ex-patriots and Ukrainian Americans have mobilized to fundraise, to lobby for aid and to educate Americans now focused on their homeland. NPR's Laura Benshoff tells us about one group outside of Philadelphia that is spreading Ukrainian culture through dance. LAURA BENSHOFF, BYLINE:...
Comments / 0