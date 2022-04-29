Notice: Official Absentee Ballot Drop Box Location

OFFICIAL ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY

MAY 24, 2022

GENERAL PRIMARY/NONPARTISAN GENERAL ELECTION

COUNTY-WIDE TSPLOST ELECTION

LOCATIONADDRESS

Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections Office155 E. Washington Street, Athens, GA 30601

Pursuant to the Official Code of Georgia Annotated (O.C.G.A.) § 21-2-382(c), The board of registrars or absentee ballot clerk shall establish at least one drop box as a means for absentee by mail electors to deliver their ballots to the board of registrars or absentee ballot clerk. A board of registrars or absentee ballot clerk may establish additional drop boxes, subject to the limitations of this Code section, but may only establish additional drop boxes totaling the lesser of either one drop box for every 100,000 active registered voters in the county or the number of advance voting locations in the county. Any additional drop boxes shall be evenly geographically distributed by population in the county. Drop boxes established pursuant to this Code section shall be established at the office of the board of registrars or absentee ballot clerk or inside locations at which advance voting, as set forth in subsection (d) of Code Section 21-2-385, is conducted in the applicable primary, election, or runoff and may be open during the hours of advance voting at that location. Such drop boxes shall be closed when advance voting is not being conducted at that location. All drop boxes shall be closed when the advance voting period ends, as set forth in subsection (d) of Code Section 21-2-385.