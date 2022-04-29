ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of Public Hearing Regarding Changes to Council District Boundaries

 4 days ago
The City of Odessa will hold two Public Hearings on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM and Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 W. 8th Street, 5th Floor, Odessa, Texas 79761 on the Redistricting Plan for the City. Single-Member Council District boundaries are being redrawn using 2020 Census data and community input, in accordance with Sec. 46(d) of the City Charter. The goal of the City Council is to draw new lines with the highest probability of fair representation. Drafts of the proposed council district maps being considered are available now at: https://odessa-tx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4867/Odessa-Council-Districts-Draft-Plan-A-and-D:

Members of the public may provide comments and submit redistricting proposals for the City Council to consider. Guidelines for persons submitting specific redistricting proposals and providing comments are as follows:

• Proposed plans must be submitted in writing and identify all boundaries of each single-member district

• Proposed plans must show the total population and voting age population for racial groups for each proposed single-member district

• Proposed plans must redistrict the entire City, not just one district

• Proposed plans should conform to the redistricting criteria

• Comments must be submitted in writing

• Persons providing comments and those submitting proposed plans must identify themselves by full name and provide complete contact information including home address

• All comments and proposed plans must be submitted by the close of the final public hearing

Citizens can find more information on our city’s webpage, social media page, or by calling the City Legal Department at 432-335-3228.

