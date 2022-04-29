Southwest Florida’s newest flight school fighting back on pilot shortage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — While airlines are fighting to fill pilots in cockpits, a new training school is opening in Southwest Florida to get students off the ground through an accelerated program.

ATP Flight School opened its new 19,000 square-foot training center at Page Field in Fort Myers on Thursday. The new facility is part of the school’s network of 70 locations nationwide that train pilots.

Over the next ten years, airlines are looking to fill over 14,500 aviator jobs nationally to avoid major delays and flight cancelations, especially as Americans are looking to travel frequently after the pandemic.

ATP’s program aims to take students with zero flight training to flight instructor status in as little as seven months. The school then partners with major and regional airlines to get pilots on direct paths to join when they reach 1500 hours of flight time.

The Fort Myers flight school is partnering with Spirit Airlines’ new Spirit Direct Program. The airline has been a big part of the RSW flight log for nearly 30 years.

“We’re hiring a lot of pilots, we’re hiring over 120 pilots a month right now,” said Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations with Spirit Airlines.

“You learn skills it’s like we’re a trade school essentially, right,” said Peter Solari, ATP Fort Myers’ head flight instructor.

Solari now instructs future pilots after passing ATP’s courses himself in just nine months.

“So I’m in talks with one of our partners right now. So I’m just building those hours. I’m about halfway through,” he said. “We have the opportunity to kind of create the culture and make aviation great.”

Spirit Airlines displayed their newest Airbus A320neo at Thursday’s event at ATP. This is the type of plane the school is training pilots to eventually fly as a first officer when they reach 1500 hours of flying. The whole process can take about two years, according to Rodosta.

“Follow your dreams. This is a passion-driven industry,” said Rodosta.

Learn more about ATP Flight School and their partnering airlines at ATPflightschool.com