ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Art Contest Allows Kids To Teach Adults About Climate Change

By Sarah Wroblewski
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bigNq_0fOYGDZT00

BOSTON (CBS) — A local contest is giving kids a voice about extreme weather and climate change. Between the colors and paper on the table, each image submitted to the Project Cool Science has a message.

“Cool Science is youth educating adults about extreme weather and climate change through blending of art and science,” said Dr. Robert Chen, a co-principal investigator for Cool Science and Interim Dean School for the Environment at UMass Boston.

Cool Science is an art contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade about the weather, energy, and climate change. It’s a collaboration between UMass Boston, UMass Lowell, Mass Art, University of Kansas, and Kansas City Art Insititute.

“Climate change is a very complex issue, and you can’t really approach it from one discipline like science or chemistry or economics. So, we’re looking at using art and the creativity and design aspect of that with the science and combining those in kids’ minds and what they think about extreme weather, how it affects them, ” said Chen.

Hundreds of kids have entered in the nearly 10 years the contest has been going on, from drawings, and paintings to graphic design. The art is judged on its message, scientific accuracy, creativity, and of course, how it looks.

“The winners get their posters blown up giant on the side of a bus, and thousands and thousands of people on the street get to see these buses going by with their art on them,” Chen explained.

That’s the beauty of this project, Cool Science uses the art as a vehicle to communicate science to the public.

“We were seeing that when people are on public transit, it’s a great way to get their attention,” said Dr. Jill Lohmeier who is a co-principal investigator for Cool Science and associate professor for the School of Education at Umass Lowell. “What we started to find was that adults really responded well. The kids were learning about the science, but the adults who were also learning about the science as well.”

The project received a grant from the National Science Foundation a few years ago. It was able to develop educational art and science programs, partner with volunteers, and regional transit authorities in Kanas, Missouri, and Massachusetts as they were able to expand geographically from the Merrimack Valley to Worcester out to Topeka and Kansas City. The Cool Science team wanted to see if the artwork would be as effective in other parts of the country with different climate issues.

“We have really learned about the effectiveness of out-of-home media for science education and for education in general, and how we can involve youth and adults for intergenerational learning — which I think is one of the most exciting parts of this project,” Lohmeier said.

WBZ asked her what else has been surprising during this project.

“I’m surprised at how much the youth can learn on their own,” Lohmeier responded. “They spend a lot of time and effort learning and I think that is so exciting. When we enable kids to have some choice they can really get excited about it and go much deeper than you know to assign them to learn a specific thing. So I think, given the chance, they’ll dig deep.”

A win-win in science education no matter the age.

“We have a lot of second graders that enter and to see that they can really learn a lot and they can share that with the adults in their life and the adults that they don’t even know on the buses can look at it and learn from second-grade art,” Lohmeier said.

Each year there are six contest winners that have their art displayed in a region. There are a total of 24 winners each year. Due to COVID, there was a temporary halt on displaying the artwork, but this year, the images are up in places like the Merrimack Valley to communicate climate change and extreme weather to the community.

“What is more compelling than drawings that school kids have made? It resonates with our mission: climate change is an issue and one of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint is to get on the bus,” said Noah Berger, administrator and CEO at Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority.

On one of the buses, is the beautiful artwork of Haley Jones from Winthrop. She was the 2019-2020 David Lustick Winner when she was in second grade. One piece of artwork each year is named in memory of the Cool Science team’s late colleague David. It typically is awarded to someone who embodies the youthful and optimistic spirit of the Cool Science program.

Haley told WBZ-TV she was excited beyond words.

“It’s unexplainable, it feels like my insides are boiling,” Haley exclaims.

Her winning drawing is not only displayed on the inside and outside of a few Merrimack Valley Transit Authority Buses, but proudly on the wall of her playroom. She showed WBZ her artwork entitled “Save the Earth” and discussed that her picture represented extreme weather, that the earth was heating up, and that the weather can be fixed by you. Her artwork was inspired by her love of the outdoors and the beach she lives nearby.

“There is this rock, and it was a little farther out and it was the lowest tide it was. I remember that used to be the marking for high tide, the water moved that much? And now that’s really deep to swim to. It’s crazy,” Haley said.

She agreed that she has seen the direct impacts of climate change in her own hometown. After learning and drawing about climate change, she shares some advice.

“It doesn’t take a lot to change it, you just kind of start using these reusable water bottles, reusable bags and you don’t use anything that is bad for the environment. And if that’s not enough for you, you can make a poster, put it up in town. Even if it is not on a bus, it still makes a difference,” Haley said with a smile.

You can learn more about Cool Science at Coolscience.net and instructions on how to enter the next contest starting later this Spring.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Banned Book Fair At UMass Boston Celebrates Diversity

BOSTON (CBS) – Books for students to hold and read, something that may not be that easy, depending on where you live. “We went through sheets and sheets of paper that school counties were putting out saying these are the ones that were banned. We selected the ones that we thought were really good or had already read,” said Honors Ambassador Sami Sanghvi. The Banned Book Fair at UMass Boston highlights literature excluded from school libraries across the country. “UMass Boston is one of the most diverse universities in the whole country, and a lot of these books are banned for reasons...
BOSTON, MA
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Missouri State
City
Winthrop, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston, MA
Entertainment
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNAW

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#The Project#Cool Science#Umass Boston#Umass Lowell#Mass Art#University Of Kansas
CBS Boston

2 Suffolk University Students Attacked By Group Of Kids On Boston Common, Police Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Suffolk University students were attacked by a group of kids on Boston Common, police said. The students told police they were on the Common near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a group of five teens harassing a woman and her child. When they went over to help, the Suffolk students were attacked. Police said one of the five, a girl, began throwing punches and allegedly broke one student’s glasses. According to Suffolk University police, the group ranged in age from 11 to 14 years old and they are the same kids responsible for several unprovoked attacks and property damage on the Common and in Downtown Crossing. One of the students was able to record video of this latest attack and that’s how Boston Police were able to identify the girl who threw the punches. Because of her age, she will be summonsed but not formally charged. “There’s never a reason that somebody should be physically violent with somebody,” said one woman walking in the Common Friday. “Definitely makes me concerned but I have to stay vigilant then I guess,” a man told WBZ-TV.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Visual Art
CBS Boston

First ‘How To Boston While Black Summit’ Is Underway

BOSTON (CBS) – The first ever How to Boston While Black Summit is now underway. The city’s Black leaders are coming together to network with members of the community and share their experience and goals for the future. “We have three days of convening with our community, other Black folks in Boston as well as allies to figure out how we create the city that we want to live in,” said Boston While Black founder Sheena Collier. “Our hope is that we can create this community where we can continue to attract and retain Black people so that we are included in this Boston that is changing.” There are a series of workshops talking about everything from navigating the professional landscape in the city to highlighting Black tech and social experiences.
BOSTON, MA
WVNS

Special Report: Signs of homelessness in students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–When many people think of homelessness, they think of someone living on the street or going in and out of homeless shelters. However, homelessness can go further than not having a place to live.  In March of 2021, The Hope Center at Temple University conducted a survey of nearly 200,000 students attending colleges […]
HOMELESS
CBS Boston

Woods Hole Robot Living With Penguin Colony In Antarctica

WOODS HOLE (CBS) — A tiny robot is living with penguins in Antarctica, and it’s sending critical information back to local researchers on Cape Cod. The robot named ECHO belongs to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution but is currently living with an Emperor penguin colony to help scientists study marine ecosystems. They say this allows them to collect data year-round while lessening their impact on the animals. They say the penguins appear to be getting along with ECHO. “The really cool thing is if I as a human would try to get as close as ECHO, they would be running away,” the Marine Animal Remote Sensing Lab’s Daniel Zitterbart told Popular Science. “We don’t want to scare the animals. Our general aim is to do more science with less impact. And humans have much bigger impact on the animals than the robot actually has.”
ANIMALS
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Wastewater Data Shows COVID Levels Appear To Be Trending Down

BOSTON (CBS) — There was concern about a possible COVID spike in Massachusetts after the Boston Marathon, but the most recent wastewater samples show that might not be the case. The data shows a bump in COVID detections in mid-April, but now the numbers appear to be going back down. Statewide, however, cases are trending up. Massachusetts reported more than 2,800 new COVID cases Wednesday and the positivity rate is up to 4.87%. That’s up from 4.58% the day before. There are 413 people currently in the hospital with COVID, including 32 in intensive care. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘No One Cares’: Father Of Special Needs Students Frustrated By Boston School Bus Problems

BOSTON (CBS) – A West Roxbury dad is defeated. Just so tired of the headaches and the hounding – trying to get his special needs sons safely to school. “It doesn’t matter who you call. Nothing gets done. No one cares,” Barry Wiener said. “All I want – what most normal people want – the best for their children.” Barry isn’t even asking for the best ride – but a ride. A wheelchair bus that shows up on time to bring Andy and Dan to and from Perkins School for the Blind. “I’m dragging my kids out of bed at 5:40 in the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Outdoor Dining Season Begins In Boston’s North End, Waltham’s Moody Street

BOSTON (CBS) — The outdoor dining season officially began Sunday in Boston’s North End. The return came with great fanfare, great weather, and hungry appetites. Sixty-seven restaurants have applied to participate this year. This comes after a long battle between restaurant owners and Mayor Michelle Wu after the city announced it would charge North End restaurants $7,500 for the use of outdoor dining space. 23 restaurants were approved for hardship waivers to lower the fee. Frank DePasquale is the owner of several restaurants in the North End. He says outdoor dining is big for business, especially for restaurants hit hard by the pandemic. “It’s...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy