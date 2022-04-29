ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

“The Knight Of The Burning Pestle”: The Non-Shakespearean Shakespearean Play

By Bwog Staff
Bwog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, April 28, Staff Writers Kate Mekechuk and Simon Panfilio attended KCST’s performance of The Knight of the Burning Pestle, running April 28, 29, and 30th at 8 pm in front of Kent Hall. It was a cold and windy Thursday night. Both of us were unprepared...

bwog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BBC viewers left squirming after Robert Maxwell's secretary reveals he and daughter Ghislaine would converse by 'meowing' at each other like cats for minutes at a time

BBC viewers were left squirming after Robert Maxwell's secretary revealed how he and Ghislaine would greet each other by 'meowing' like cats in a new documentary. Former Mirror Group secretary Carol Bragoli appeared in the first episode of House of Maxwell last night, where she opened up about the media tycoon's bizarre conversations with his daughter.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

What became of Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee Bubbles

At the height of his rise to pop superstardom in the 1980s, Michael Jackson was inseparable from his pet chimpanzee Bubbles.The friendship did much to cement the singer’s reputation for deep eccentricity and attracted intense tabloid interest around the world.Jackson – who died in 2009 and whose legacy has been tarnished by multiple allegations of sexual abuse, which he denied throughout his lifetime – would take his primate familiar with him everywhere he went, the duo often giving TV “interviews” together and sporting matching outfits.But whatever happened to Bubbles and the other 124 wild animals Jackson kept at his...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespearean
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

The Cruel Twist of Russian Doll

This article contains spoilers through the second season of Russian Doll. In a much-discussed essay for The New Yorker late last year, the critic Parul Sehgal analyzed the recent ubiquity of the trauma plot; the reliance, in books and on television, on stories that define characters by their pain, their guilt, the weight of their suffering. Trauma narratives, Sehgal wrote, are limited by their need to portray what trauma does: “annihilate the self, freeze the imagination, force stasis and repetition.” None of this was true of the first season of Russian Doll, a fascinating and mind-bending series about a woman stuck in a time loop, dying over and over on her 36th birthday. Yes, Nadia (played with raspy old-man panache by the show’s co-creator Natasha Lyonne) was entrenched in a recurring cycle, but each trip toward death was equally puzzling and revealing. The show’s revelation that she wasn’t alone in her time loop blew up the parameters of the story and led to a conclusion that was affirming, even celebratory. No one, Russian Doll seemed to be saying, can truly survive alone, or without attending to others.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Kcst#Columbia#The London Merchant
American Songwriter

Review: Moving On—The Rush of All Rushes

Rush/Moving Pictures (Super Deluxe 40th Anniversary Box Set) Few bands can claim as much abject devotion as Rush. It’s a fact. It’s evidenced by the tee shirts, the enthusiasm expressed by their fans, and the fact that their sales light up the record company coffers as few other artists could ever hope for. They remain one of the few bands that made prog palatable to the masses, encouraging sing-alongs, shredded air guitars, and the joys of a shared communal combine.
MUSIC
CBS News

Small Business Genesis: From a furlough came sweet success

The longest U.S. government shutdown in history started just before Christmas in 2018. It hit sisters Nikki Howard and Jaqi Wright particularly hard since they both worked for federal agencies. While on furlough, they turned their passion for making cheesecake for friends and family into a full-fledged business — and never looked back.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Stereogum

Stream Let’s Eat Grandma’s Gorgeously Melancholy New Album Two Ribbons

It’s taken a long time, but Let’s Eat Grandma, the UK duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have finally released Two Ribbons, the long-awaited follow-up to their great 2018 album I’m All Ears. Let’s Eat Grandma have been releasing singles from the album since back in September, and the LP was originally supposed to come out earlier this month, but its release got pushed back. Today, we get to hear the whole thing, and it’s a knockout.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Nothing More Wake Up to Reality With Pulsing New Single ‘Tired of Winning’

The easy thing is to accept the status quo, but are not about taking the easy route. The band is back with the thought-provoking new single "Tired of Winning," which serves as the lead single from their forthcoming studio album, and it takes a closer glance at how we deal with the problems of the world, all soundtracked by a pulsing and anthemic backing.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Win My Brilliant Friend Series 3 on DVD

The Award-winning Neapolitan novels by renowned author Elena Ferrante tell an epic tale of love, loss, hardships, and the enduring power of female friendship with breath-taking vigour. After its run on Sky, the third series of this Italian adaptation My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay arrives on DVD 2 May from Acorn Media International, and we have ten copies up for grabs! It will also be available on digital platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Habibti Driver review – predictable east-meets-west cabbie comedy

Ashraf (Dana Haqjoo), born in Egypt, longtime resident of Wigan, loves his taxi. Almost all of the 27 scenes of this play are set inside, or near to, this cab. To be a driver is a form of freedom, and a vehicle becomes an extension of an individual, a microcosm of their world. But if you don’t own your car, if you cannot drive, what then? The ideas may not be new but they are still powerful, and the strongest element in this paint-by-numbers east-meets-west comedy, with its 1970s central-casting roster of characters and distasteful over-reliance on non-native speakers’ idiomatic use of English to raise laughs from the audience.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'A Fish Called Wanda' Fans Should Give 'Fierce Creatures' A Shot

A Fish Called Wanda was a huge success that somehow bridged the gap between British and American humor, an infamous void separating two cultures with a common language. Critics loved it, audiences rolled in the aisles and allegedly even died of laughter, River Phoenix stood up and applauded when he was ousted by Kevin Kline at the 1989 Academy Awards. So great was its influence that the follow-up project its four stars collaborated on could never really win. Fierce Creatures was the redheaded stepchild: it was genetically unrelated, but could never be looked at in its own right, causing all its merits to fly under the radar.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Creating Is Lonely. Colin and Samir Are Helping to Change That

Click here to read the full article. Since Colin Rosenblum and Samir Chaudry first met in 2012, they built (and sold) a lacrosse-focused digital network, launched podcasts and YouTube shows, and even tried their hand at consulting and filmmaking. But a couple years ago, they found that talking with other creators — about how they got into the industry, how they (try to) make a living from it, what drives them to continue creating — was the most interesting part of their work. So these days, they host a self-titled YouTube talk show, interviewing fellow creators on all those topics...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy