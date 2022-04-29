ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Live to 100? The Answer May Lie in the ‘Longevity Diet’

By Lisa Rapaport
Cover picture for the articleDo you need another reason to steer clear of cheeseburgers and candy bars? A new study suggests that eating lots of red meat and heavily processed sweets may be a recipe for a shorter life. For the study, scientists reviewed research from hundreds of studies in animals and humans...

